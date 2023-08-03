Whales Shares New Song 'Big Room' From Forthcoming Album

“Big Room” is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

In the ongoing unveiling of his forthcoming sophomore album, Whales makes a resounding return to the release radar with his latest single, "Big Room". Marking the second offering from the highly anticipated LP, Two Worlds Apart, the dubstep prodigy unites his musical prowess with the burgeoning talent of Cure97.

The latest to come from Whales exudes an electrifying energy, intensifying the already palpable anticipation surrounding the album's impending release and leaving listeners yearning for more. Following the successful premiere of his previous single, "Big Room" offers a captivating contrast yet equally infectious sound, enriching the LP with an enticing diversity of tones. “Big Room” is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Embarking on an enthralling and captivating journey, Whales swiftly ensnares listeners with a spellbinding introduction, unleashing a sequence of diverse bass-driven tempos enriched by glitchy 8-bit-esque sound effects, reminiscent of the spirited charm of '80s arcade machines, alongside sharp, stabbing synths.

Demonstrating remarkable versatility, Whales adeptly blends elements of dubstep and bass house, skillfully crafting an auditory experience enhanced by commanding bass lines and explosive drops that propel the listener on an exhilarating sonic odyssey through a realm steeped in bass-infused allure.

As the track progresses, the talented producer fortifies the bass line with each successive drop, culminating in an addictive, dance-inducing rhythm that leaves an indelible impression and an insatiable yearning to relish the composition anew.

With “Big Room”, Whales' artistry shines brilliantly, infusing the music landscape with a unique flair that resonates deeply with electronic music enthusiasts. The endlessly playable production kindles excitement and anticipation within Whales' ever-loyal fanbase as they eagerly await the unveiling of his forthcoming LP.

Building upon the momentum of this exceptional single, the stage is set for an exhilarating musical odyssey, as Whales prepares to embark on a highly anticipated tour that promises to set stages ablaze across the globe, including prestigious festivals such as Lost Lands and Bass Canyon. With the world poised in anticipation, Whales stands ready to etch an unforgettable chapter in his musical legacy. As this visionary artist's journey unfolds, the future glows brightly with endless possibilities, captivating audiences and pushing the boundaries of bass music to new and thrilling heights.



