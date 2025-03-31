West End Star Hadley Fraser Brings Classic Jazz To Life in 'World On A String'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned actor, singer, and musician Hadley Fraser steps into the spotlight once again with his latest jazz interpretation, 'World on a String'. Featured on his recent album Things That Come and Go, this vibrant take on the jazz classic pays homage to legends like Tony Bennett while infusing it with Fraser's signature warmth and charm.

"I've loved World on a String ever since I heard Tony Bennett's version years ago," Hadley shares. "This track is pure joy-the sun's coming out, spring's on its way. What's not to love?"

With a straight jazz quartet behind him, Hadley's interpretation of 'World on a String' is a nostalgic yet refreshing nod to the golden age of jazz, drawing influences from Peter Cincotti and Kurt Elling. The track embodies an uplifting and effortless swing, transporting listeners to a time when jazz was front and center in the music world.

The song is part of Things That Come and Go, a jazz-infused album released in February that explores themes of loss and longing through inventive arrangements of timeless classics. The album showcases Hadley's ability to transform standards into fresh, emotionally rich experiences-where Fly Me to the Moon adopts a folk-inspired ballad style and In the Wee Small Hours shifts into an intimate acoustic piece.

In 'World on a String', Hadley masterfully balances technical precision with an easygoing charm, making the song feel both sophisticated and effortlessly joyful. His warm, expressive vocals glide over the tight, swinging arrangement, creating a performance that feels timeless yet personal. The track is a testament to his ability to bridge classic jazz stylings with a modern sensibility, inviting both seasoned jazz lovers and new listeners alike to enjoy its undeniable allure.

Beyond his musical achievements, Hadley Fraser is widely celebrated for his work on stage and screen. He is set to appear as the Good King in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White and has starred in critically acclaimed productions such as 2:22 A Ghost Story alongside Lily Allen and The Lehman Trilogy at the National Theatre. His dynamic presence has also been felt in musical theatre, including Opening Night opposite Sheridan Smith.

Fans can experience Hadley's magnetic stage presence and impeccable jazz artistry live at Cadogan Hall on June 15. This special performance will celebrate 'World on a String' and the broader themes of Things That Come and Go, offering a night of timeless music and storytelling.

