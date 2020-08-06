Welshly Arms To Release New Single Tomorrow

On August 7, alternative band Welshly Arms will release their new single “save me from the monster in my head”

On August 7, alternative band Welshly Arms will release their new single "save me from the monster in my head," a song that was written about anxiety, fear, stress and all of the emotions that a lot of the world is going through right now.

"'save me from the monster in my head' was written in a storm of anxiety," Sam Getz, lead singer of Welshly Arm says. "I realized I couldn't save me from myself, the combination of stress and my fears became too much to talk myself down from. There's nothing rational about those thoughts when they start spinning out of control, but they often feel more real than anything else in the world. It's okay to ask for help. I would say that it's brave to ask for help."

"save me from the monster in my head" is the third single that the Cleveland based band have released in 2020, following "Trouble" and "Stand." Much like "save me from the monster in my head," "Stand" was also a timely release earlier this year due to the general uncertainty and angst caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With over 240 million streams on Spotify, 4.5 million Shazams and over 175 million views on YouTube, Welshly Arms have continued to build a huge fan base in the U.S. and Europe, with their music going platinum in Germany and Switzerland.

The band's credible 200 + synch story includes ads for Jeep, Becks, Miller Lite, the NFL and trailers for EA SPORTS FIFA 19 and Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight." Welshly Arms have toured throughout the U.S. and performed in worldwide festivals including Lollapalooza, Rock am Ring, Sziget, Bottlerock, Rock en Seine, Reading and Leeds, Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, Hangout Festival and many more.

The Cleveland, Ohio-based six-piece band includes Sam Getz (Lead Vocals, Guitar,) Brett Lindemann (Keys,) Jimmy Weaver (Bass,) Mikey Gould (Drums,) Bri Bryant (Vocals) and Jon Bryant (Vocals.) The band combines their love of blues with rock, rhythm, and soul to create a fresh and powerful sound that's emblematic of their Midwestern origin.

