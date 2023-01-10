Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me'

Welsh Rockers The Now Releasing New Single 'The Devil Inside Me'

The track will be out on February 17.

Jan. 10, 2023  

The highly infectious and guitar-heavy hooks of four-piece band The Now were born in South Wales in 2018 after Shane Callaghan (Rhythm Guitar & Lead Vocals), Will Scott (Drums), Callum Bromage (Guitar & Vocals) and Jay Evans (Bass Guitar) met at a local jam night. Pre-save the new single here.

Their stage presence was something special, and after perfecting their sound, The Now released its debut single "Friendly Fire" in 2021, followed by the 2022 debut 5-song EP 'The Truth Always Comes Out In The End,' which spawned the singles "Holy" (which was chosen as "The Coolest Song in the World" by SiriusXM's Little Steven's Underground Garage) and "Rockstar," both of which landed them exposure on ITV, BBC, Sky Sports, MTV and a number of local independent radio stations.

The last year found The Now selling out the opening of their hometown Swansea Arena and supporting the likes of Placebo, Noel Gallagher, Reef, Trampoline, Florence Black, The New Roses, and more.

With an average age of 25, the Welsh rockers deliver a huge punch to the head with superb lyrics and highly charged instrumentals.

Having already worked with legendary producers like Grammy award-winning producer Jason Perry (McFly, Busted, Don Broco, The Blackout), Adam Noble (Coldplay, Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher) and Richard Jackson (The Automatic, Super Furry Animals and Duffy), the band is excited to announce a February 17 release date for their new single "Devil Inside Me," The track will appear on their upcoming debut full-length album, produced by Oli Jacobs (The 1975, Harry Styles) and due out this summer.



SG Lewis Unveils New Single Fever Dreamer Photo
SG Lewis Unveils New Single 'Fever Dreamer'
On the heels of his sold-out North American tour, which included Brooklyn’s iconic Brooklyn Mirage and a landmark show at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, returns today with “Fever Dreamer,” a dancefloor anthem featuring singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson and Channel Tres.
Phish Announce April West Coast Tour Photo
Phish Announce April West Coast Tour
Starting in Seattle, WA, Phish will perform for two nights at the Climate Pledge Arena before heading down to Berkeley, CA where they will play for three nights at the Greek Theatre. The band will then perform their first-ever three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA  to cap this run of dates.
MUNA Announce 2023 North American Headline Tour Photo
MUNA Announce 2023 North American Headline Tour
Now MUNA is ready to take 2023 by storm, announcing a headline tour kicking off this spring and ending at Bonnaroo Music Festival. MUNA are also excited to be joining Taylor Swift for nine dates on her 2023 North American stadium tour. They recently covered Swift’s classic “august” as part of their Spotify Singles Session at Electric Lady studio.
Billy Nomates Shares New Single vertigo & Announces Tour Dates Photo
Billy Nomates Shares New Single 'vertigo' & Announces Tour Dates
Billy Nomates, the project of the Bristol-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tor Maries, has shared new track, “vertigo”. The track follows the release of three BBC Radio 6 Music A-listed singles including the gentle, '80s-influenced, synth-pop bop “blue bones” which was a celebration of life.

From This Author - Michael Major


Maren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute ShowMaren Morris, Jim Parsons & More Join Leslie Jones Tribute Show
January 10, 2023

The show will include special appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, Leanne Morgan and more. The house band will feature a group of players (including three ACM Instrumentalist of the Year winners) who all performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album Company’s Comin’.
Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'Kid Koala Shares New Single 'Once Upon A Time In The Northeast'
January 10, 2023

The world renowned DJ, composer, and lifelong visual storyteller also known as Eric San recently announced his newest foray into the depths of “creating things to joyfully connect people”: an original double album soundtrack with built-in board game entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music FestivalKendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters & More to Headline Bonaroo Music Festival
January 10, 2023

Highlights will include performances from Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Odesza, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, Marcus Mumford, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, J.I.D., The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, and more.
M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'M83 Announces New Album 'Fantasy'
January 10, 2023

M83, aka Anthony Gonzalez, announces the details of his new forthcoming full-length album, FANTASY. M83 has shared the sweeping, transformative first cut “Oceans Niagara”. Accompanying the track is a video directed by his long-time creative collaborator, filmmaker (Knife + Heart, You And The Night) and brother Yann Gonzalez.
Photos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film AdaptationPhotos: First Look at ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET Film Adaptation
January 10, 2023

The film stars Rachel McAdams, Abby Ryder Fortson, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates, alongside Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time) and is written for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen), based on the book by Judy Blume. Check out the new photos from the film now!
share