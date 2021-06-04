Weathers Try To Escape Toxic Relationships in 'Rehab'

Weathers are taking 2021 by storm and building fans' anticipation for the release of their long awaited sophomore album, 'Pillows and Therapy', due out August 13, 2021. The LA-natives have released two singles from the project earlier this year, "Losing Blood" and "C'est la vie" - the latter getting heavy rotation at radio, peaking at #26 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart and racking up over 13 million streams across all platforms.

As they prepare to unleash their new body of work and embark on their first national headline tour (which had to be re-re-scheduled due to the pandemic), Weathers are satiating fans thirst with another new single today, June 4th. The song, entitled "Rehab", is an alt-rock war cry depicting the inner battle of trying to break free from an unhealthy, yet magnetic relationship. Frontman Cameron Boyer elaborates, "Moving on after a breakup is always hard. A big part of that is looking back and only remembering the good things and choosing not to think about the toxic parts that really hurt you. The lyrics in this song describe what happens when that toxic person has come back and you're struggling to say no."

For the "Rehab" video, the band - with Boyer in the lead role of the protagonist - sought out to really bring what it feels like dealing with a toxic ex to life. Co-directed by Michael L. Costa and Boyer, the video presents the toxicity masked as familiarity and struggle to break free that comes with interacting with an ex.

With the aim of personifying these feelings, the video follows Boyer's internal struggle when an ex comes back into his life. She's assaulting his mind and literally holding him back while he's trying to focus on a performance with the band. Boyer's shown to be symbolically tied up in the video, just as he is emotionally, with the singer exhibiting the natural confusion, hurt and anxiety of a turbulent breakup through his performance. The question is, will he relapse?

