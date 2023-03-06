Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
We Don't Ride Llamas Announce Multiple SXSW Showcases

They can also be witnessed in the depths of their craft on Tuesday, March 14th at Mohawk for a special night sponsored by Marshall.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Austin-based Afro-rockers, queer band and Gen Z siblings, We Don't Ride Llamas, are officially returning to SXSW in 2023 with not one, but two, official showcases -- plus a bonus unofficial showcase.

The official showcases are at Latchkey on Wednesday, March 15th and Sheraton BackYARD on Thursday, March 16th, and they can also be witnessed in the depths of their craft on Tuesday, March 14th at Mohawk for a special night sponsored by Marshall. All official showcase info can be found HERE.

After a whirlwind performance last year at SXSW that included the release of their debut album, The Oracle, on March 18, 2022, the self-professed nerds are back in full force. Since their debut, they have provided direct support for Willow Smith's sold out Life Tour.

They have also opened for Hiatus Kaiyote, toured with Courtney Barnett and both opened for and performed with Jessica Lea Mayfield on tour. Festival performances have included Austin-based Black Fret, at Riot Fest in Chicago and Free Week, where Austin Chronicle reports, "Even at their most vicious, there's a joyfulness exuding from this supremely lovable band."

The band made Austin, Texas history when Kit became the youngest ever recipient of the Austin Music Award. They also earned an Austin Music Award for Best Metal Band for their single "Queen Anne's Revenge" and recorded their first EP, The Oracle, now streaming on all platforms. With so much prior Austin love, SXSW anticipation is high for the local crowd and Kit (bassist from WDRL) says:

"I'm super excited to see all of the amazing acts this year! There is just so much creativity this year and I can't wait to see how that plays out! This year is so special for us because we feel that we truly have grown in our sound and our writing. Fans can expect some rockin new music with some experimental sounds and to have an amazing time at every WDRL show."

The siblings -- Chase (lead guitar), Max (vox), Blake (drums) and Kit (bass) -- believe deeply in embracing their African American musical roots, and they cannot resist a good story being well told, especially one set to an engaging melody in any genre from punk to funk.

Attributing the creation of rock music to none other than the legendary Robert Johnson, WDRL seeks to honor the legacy passed down from their musical ancestors such as Little Richard, Sis. Rosetta Tharpe, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, and Marvin Gaye by adding their music and voices to

the ever-expanding genre that also claims musical greats Bad Brains, Living Colour, Lenny Kravitz and Death.

Catch the band live in Austin at SXSW 2023 during their three performances. Also, be sure to see them live at Treefort 2023. For more information on the band, head to their website and follow along with their musical journey on their socials.

OFFICIAL SHOWCASE: Mar 15, 2023 - Latchkey - 11:15pm - 11:45pm

OFFICIAL SHOWCASE: March 16, 2023 - Sheraton BackYARD - 11:00 - 11:50pm

BONUS SHOWCASE: March 14th, 2023 - Mohawk x Marshall -1:50pm till 2:20pm



From This Author - Michael Major


