Waxahatchee Shares New Single 'Lilacs'

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) has shared "Lilacs," the latest single and video from her highly anticipated new album, Saint Cloud, out March 27th worldwide.

Of the song, Crutchfield says: "'Lilacs' was the last song I wrote for the record and it's mostly just about obsessive/negative thought patterns. It's about backsliding into old behaviors that don't serve you and sort of letting your worst self get the best of you. I think that when people are in that mindset they can really try to turn the blame onto other people, so the song sort of plays out like a conflict you'd have with someone you love. It's meant to capture that moment of heat that happens right when you realize you're wrong or that your issue is more with yourself than with someone else - being flawed and fragile but making progress inch by inch. The chorus serves as a sweet little resolve. I wanted it to feel like the light at the end of the tunnel and the reminder that it can always and often does get better."

The video features dancer Marlee Grace, who tells us, "The first time i heard lilacs i knew i needed to dance to it. I know that dance and music and film all have the ability to bring people into their awareness of self and aliveness, creating this brought me into greater relationship with self and it is my hope that listeners and viewers experience this too."

Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down 7th Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling. This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well.

TOUR DATES:

4/10 - Detroit, MI @ Jam Handy *

4/11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater *

4/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

4/15 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *

4/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

4/17 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

4/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ^

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere ~

4/23 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

4/24 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

4/25 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

4/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Mid City Ballroom *

4/30 - Houston, TX @ The Satellite *

5/1 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall *

5/2 - Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress +

5/7 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's +

5/8 - Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of LA +

5/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

5/10 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery +

5/12 - Portland, OR @ The Old Church +

5/13 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater +

5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Christ Church Cathedral +

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre +

5/17 - Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

5/20 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

5/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

5/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

6/24 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

6/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/26 - Manchester, UK @ YES

6/27 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

6/29 - Paris, F @ Petit Bain

6/30 - Wiesbaden, D @ Schlachthof

7/1 - Hamburg, D @ Molotow

7/3 - Gothenburg, S @ Pustervik

7/4 - Oslo, N @ John Dee

7/6 - Stockholm, S @ Hus 7

7/9 - Berlin, D @ Frannz Club

7/10 - Hannover, D @ Cafe Glocksee

7/11 - Köln, D @ Artheater

7/15 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

8/8 - Waynesville, OH @ Bellwether Festival

* w/ Ohmme

^ w/ Radiator Hospital

~ w/ Bonny Doon & Shamir

+ w/ Mirah

WAXAHATCHEE

SAINT CLOUD

MERGE RECORDS

MARCH 27, 2020

PRE-ORDER

1. Oxbow

2. Can't Do Much

3. Fire

4. Lilacs

5. The Eye

6. Hell

7. Witches

8. War

9. Arkadelphia

10. Ruby Falls

11. St. Cloud

Photo Credit: Christopher Good





Related Articles View More Music Stories