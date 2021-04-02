Wavedash Release Debut Album 'World Famous Tour'

Texas based trio Wavedash have unveiled their long-awaited debut album World Famous Tour, out April 2nd via Gud Vibrations / Insomniac Records.

A project more than four years in the making, World Famous Tour encompasses a number of genres, drawing on elements of experimental dance music, bedroom pop and sample-based production across its twelve tracks.

Setting the tone for the rest of the LP, opener 'Find Yourself' is a maximalist melange of amen breaks, fragmented vocal samples, synth drops and feelgood piano chords. Next up is 'Dummo Loop', the first of four singles on World Famous Tour and one of Wavedash's most popular tracks with over 500,000 Spotify plays since its October release.

Further singles come in the form of the full-frontal dubstep sounds of 'Lemon Nades' featuring the snarling vocals of Noon, Hudson Mohawke-channelling 'Stallions' featuring fknsyd and cinematic 'By Any Means', all of which were released earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, 'Satin Cash' sees Wavedash apply a warped pop aesthetic to their melting pot of sounds, 'Left Behind' is a fluttering piano-led instrumental while 'Shi(f)t' ensures the album closes on an emotional high.

Connecting the visual and sonic elements of the project is experimental Russian artist Anton Reva, who's worked with Bad Bunny, The 1975 and Yves Tumor. With '90s and early '00s as inspiration, Reva distorted images of the trio, creating a collage of artwork as eclectic as the sounds on the album.

Regarding the album, Wavedash said: "The electronic dance music scene has shifted quite a bit over the last five years and this album is partially our response to that. All of our idols made albums, and there's something undeniable about the lasting effect a larger, cohesive body of work can have on your life. We hope that "World Famous Tour" will be one of those records, through the ups and downs- because it certainly has been for us.

Upon announcing the album, Wavedash's fan base showed no lack of anticipation for the release with the limited edition vinyl for World Famous Tour selling out within one hour. Shortly following album release day, on April 5th, they'll be dropping their first ever clothing line, available via the Insomniac Records online shop.

Luke, Gavin, and Michael have made great strides since their debut release 'Bang' via OWSLA Worldwide Broadcast, a compilation released in 2016. Wavedash's genre-hopping sound would go on to garner support from icons Skrillex, Porter Robinson, Madeon, & RL Grime.

A breathtaking sonic journey, World Famous Tour reflects Wavedash's evolution as both musicians and individuals, an album that grew up and matured in line with the artists themselves.

Listen here: