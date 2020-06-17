Wave Announces Date of John Legend's First-Ever Virtual Live Concert Event

Today, Wave, the leader in interactive virtual entertainment experiences, announced an unprecedented live performance with critically acclaimed, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and EGOT winner, John Legend on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:00pmPT/6:00pmET. Streaming live on YouTube and Twitter, with information available at wave.watch/johnlegend. Wave's cutting-edge broadcast and gaming technology will transform Legend into a digital avatar, performing in an immersive and fantastical virtual world for audiences worldwide.

The John Legend Wave virtual concert experience will be the first to feature new songs from his highly anticipated and upcoming album "Bigger Love," which comes out June 19. Throughout the concert, fans will have the opportunity to socialize and interact with Legend like never before, and all are welcome to join the virtual dance floor.

Legend's performance is a part of the "One Wave" virtual concert series which has previously showcased the talents of Tinashe and Galantis, and is slated to announce more performers throughout the summer. Attendees will have the ability to send visual gifts throughout the concert and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the FREEAMERICA campaign, which was founded by Legend to transform America's criminal justice system.

PEOPLE, the first brand to sign on with Wave, is the official media partner for the John Legend show. In addition, the Ad Council is supporting the show, providing public service announcements and resources designed to fight racial injustice as part of its "Love Has No Labels" initiative. Additional sponsors include Yamaha, the exclusive piano of choice for John Legend, and Valence, a new social network addressing diversity by connecting Black talent with economic opportunity.

For more details on the series, updates on artists and previous performances, visit https://wavexr.com

