Waterparks Release New Music Video for 'Violet!'

Today, Waterparks debut a brand video for their single, 'Violet!', off of their recently released album, Greatest Hits, watch below. The purple-hued video is simultaneously fun and avant garde, fitting for the undeniably brilliant track. 'Violet!' is the most recent single off of Greatest Hits - the song is playful with an addicting beat and Awsten's catchy lyrics will be stuck in your head all day.

With this video, Waterparks' play on the song's lyric "No I'm not a stalker but I watch you while you're walkin'," featuring a giant eye that appears throughout the video, watching the guys. Viewers surely won't be able to take their eyes off of the "Violet!" video, either.

Fresh off of the massively anticipated Greatest Hits album release, the band is starting a brand new era of their music! Fans The 17-track album features fan favorite tracks "Just Kidding", "You'd Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)", "Numb" and the Daft Punk-esque "Snow Globe".

Last week, Waterparks frontman Awsten Kight debuted his digital covers of VMAN Magazine - see the cover story HERE. On the three covers, styled by Nicola Formichetti and photographed by Somen & Van De Velde, Awsten is shown in a whole new light. In the dynamic photos, Awsten shows off his signature show-stopping rainbow hair and is decked out in vibrant hues. Last month, the guys went on *virtual* tour for their livestream performance - The Anti-Tour, which was a great way for the guys to connect with fans and share live music, even if they couldn't do it in person. The band is gearing up for an upcoming performance as part of The Wiltern Livestream Series on June 4. Waterparks have also rescheduled their Europe headline tour for 2022 and have just been confirmed to play at the 2021 Slam Dunk Festivals! Waterparks are definitely back in full force and ready to share more of their brilliant music with fans.

Waterparks never sit still. The Houston trio-Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules. As they usher in the Greatest Hits era, the band only pick up the pace. Waterparks has garnered a cult following for their animated musical stylings. 2019's FANDOM elevated them to new critical and commercial peaks. Marking a series of career bests, it landed at #2 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, granting their first Top 40 debut on the Billboard Top 200. KERRANG! rated it "KKKK" and MTV admitted, "We have no choice but to stan." As the band nears 400 million cumulative streams to date, it yielded fan favorites, including 'I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don't Wanna Die Anymore,' 'Turbulent,' and 'Watch What Happens Next.'

