Watch Protoje's NPR Tiny Desk At Home Performance

Watch the performance below!

"Protoje is a not-so-secret treasure who's been a vital force in the reggae revival movement these last several years.

Perched in the hills of Irish Town on the fringe of Kingston, Protoje welcomes us into his backyard (which doubles as The Habitat Studio) for a uniquely fresh spin on a Tiny Desk (home) Concert. With a custom-designed set flanked by lush greens and mountains in the distance, this creative backdrop complements the uplifting feeling of Protoje's music.

He speaks to his spiritual philosophy and faith on "Deliverance" with a chorus stating, "I hold my order, give my praises / Oh Jah, deliver me through these days, Jah deliver me / Sometimes really hard to go and face it / Oh this life can truly be amazing, amazing." The accompanying songs in this performance, "Strange Happenings" and "Same So", are also featured on his latest and fifth album, In Search of Lost Time.

He wraps his performance with his most recognizable chart-topping hit, "Who Knows," which featured Chronixx on the original recording. All in all, the vibes are plentiful and highly in-demand right about now." - NPR, Abby O'Neill

Watch the Tiny Desk here:

