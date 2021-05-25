Watch Deep Sea Diver's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Seattle's Deep Sea Diver's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert is streaming today on NPR Music. The band performs three tracks from their acclaimed 2020 LP Impossible Weight as well as the standalone single "Stop Pretending" - which was named one of NPR Music's 100 Best Songs of 2020 - in a space they built to recreate the iconic Twin Peaks Red Room. "There were countless times this past year that I wanted to be transported out of my house and into a different world," says frontwoman Jessica Dobson.

"One of my favorite and most inspiring worlds is that of David Lynch's Twin Peaks, which was filmed very close to where I live in Washington." Deep Sea Diver is joined on three songs by Natalie Schepman and Megan Closner of Joseph on backing vocals. NPR writes, "As in many of the best Tiny Desk concerts, the band's magnetic energy and finely-crafted songs make the small space feel huge and joyous." Watch Deep Sea Diver's Tiny Desk (Home) HERE.

Deep Sea Diver is thrilled to be opening for Death Cab For Cutie at the below dates this September, in addition to a headlining date at Boise's Idaho Botanical Garden on August 19. They will also be playing Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware on September 25 and then opening a string of West Coast dates for Middle Kids in October. Tickets to all shows are available here; stay tuned for more tour dates coming soon.

Deep Sea Diver's Impossible Weight is the first record Jessica Dobson - a long sought-after guitarist who has played with Beck, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and the Shins - has self-produced. The album's title track is an incredible collaboration with Sharon Van Etten, and NPR Music named the single "Stop Pretending," a standalone single written during quarantine, one of its 100 Best Songs of 2020, writing, "out of pandemic fear and the depths of despair came this beautiful quarantine classic." Impossible Weight was named KEXP's #1 Album of 2020, and American Songwriter hailed it as "the strongest and most powerful statement yet from a talent on the verge of breaking out."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/19: Idaho Botanical Garden - Boise, ID

9/4: KettleHouse Amphitheater - Bonner, MT *

9/6: Les Schwab Amphitheater - Bend, OR *

9/7: Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID *

9/8: Pavilion at Riverfront - Spokane, WA *

9/10: Ogden Twilight - Ogden, UT *

9/11: Gerald R Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO *

9/25: Firefly Festival - Dover, DE

10/11: The Independent - San Francisco, CA ^

10/13: Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA ^

10/14: Pappy & Harriet's - Pioneertown, CA ^

* w/ Death Cab For Cutie

^ w/ Middle Kids