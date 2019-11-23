Watch Coldplay Perform in Jordan

Coldplay have just completed two stunning, live-streamed performances in Jordan. Yesterday, the band gave two unprecedented live performances in Amman, Jordan - on top of the capital's ancient Citadel - one at sunrise, the other at sunset. The performances were live-streamed on YouTube and mirrored the two halves of Coldplay's brand new, 52-minute double album Everyday Life, out now via Parlophone.

The Sunrise concert began at 4am GMT, with the Sunset concert following at 2pm GMT.

Watch the Sunrise concert here:





