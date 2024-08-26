Warren Zeiders Releasees 10-Track Project 'Relapse'

The project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse."
Warren Zeiders has shared his new project Relapse via Warner Records. Known for story-driven acoustics and songwriting that "shoots an arrow right through every listener’s heart” (People Magazine), Zeiders' new 10-track project is an abstract of intoxicating love, betrayal and heartbreak. The project features recent standout singles “Betrayal” and the title track “Relapse,” which has already amassed more than 43.3M US streams since its June release.
Joined by a star-studded line-up of Country’s most in-demand songwriters and producers, including 10-time GRAMMY-Award-winner Chris Stapleton as a writer, producers Mike Elizando (Dr. Dre, Ed Sheeran, Carrie Underwood) and Ross Copperman (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker), and songwriters Al Anderson (Stapleton, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band), Blake Pendergrass (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen, HARDY), Justin Ebach (Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle), Mike Walker (Luke Bryan, Wallen, Ty Dolla $ign), Joe Clemmons (Josh Abbott Band, HARDY) and more, Zeiders chronicles his metaphorical relapse into thematic shades of love, betrayal and heartbreak in his newest project.
Guitar-heavy, emotional lyricism and musicality is imprinted across the 10-track project—from love-struck anthems like “Relapse” and “Fight Like Hell” and moody, contemplative tracks like “Intoxicated” and “Devil I Know” to the melancholy summer tunes in “Addictions” and “High Desert Road.” Tracks like “Death of a Cowboy” merge classic, country themes with tender songwriting, while “Stone’s Throw Away” and “Betrayal” showcase Zeiders’ dark melodies with hard rock, gritty vocals. Guilt-ridden reflection follows Zeiders into the Stapleton-penned “Love on the Line,” which serves as the soul-stirring conclusion to the album’s overarching motifs of love, deception and heartbreak.
2024 continues to be another year of highlights for Zeiders. He was recently nominated for two People’s Choice Country Awards: The New Artist of 2024 and The New Artist Song of 2024 for his track “Betrayal.” These nominations come just days after he announced his highly anticipated 2025 Relapse headline tour, which will hit 23 dates across major markets, including Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte and more.
Earlier this year, Zeiders earned his first No.1 single with “Pretty Little Poison,” which achieved No. 1 status on both Country Aircheck’s Mediabase Country Chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart. The track peaked in the Top 24 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and earned him a second RIAA Platinum certified single. The track also earned Zeiders his first nomination and first win for “Breakthrough Male Video of the Year” at the CMT Awards. At just 25, Zeiders surpassed 2.6 billion+ cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 2 billion+ TikTok views and 8 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.
Zeiders will continue to play major festivals this Summer before joining Jelly Roll’s The Beautifully Broken Tour as direct support this Fall.
Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere Grounds
Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
Aug. 28 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sept. 3 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
Sept. 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sept. 9 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME
Sept. 14 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Sept. 19 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston, Coliseum
Sept. 20 - Ralegh, NC - PNC Arena
Sept. 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sept. 24 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena
Sept. 26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sept. 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sept. 29 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Oct. 1 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
*Oct. 4 - Ocean City, MD - Country Calling Festival 2024
Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Oct. 9 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
Oct. 16 - Springfield, MO - Great Southern Bank Arena
Oct. 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Oct. 20 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Jan. 24 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller Music Hall
Jan. 26 - Stockholm, SE - Berns
Jan. 27 - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
Jan. 29 - Hamburg, DE - Docks
Jan. 31 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle
Feb. 2 - Zurich, CH - Kaufleuten
Feb. 3 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Feb. 4 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkeg Max
Feb. 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
Feb. 9 - Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasglow
Feb. 11 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
Feb. 12 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy Bristol
Feb 14 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute Birmingham
Feb. 15 - London, UK - 02 Sheperd’s Bush Empire
March 27 - Nashville, TN - TBA
March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
March 29 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
April 3 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
April 4 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
April 5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
April 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
April 11 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 12 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater
April 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
April 18 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
April 19 - St Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 24 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
April 26 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
May 1 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
May 2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
May 3 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 9 - Newport, NY - MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor
May 10 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
May 16 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
May 17 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
