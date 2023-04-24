Warren Zeiders Extends 'Pretty Little Poison' Headlining Tour After Sold-Out Spring Run

Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren's first headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

A complete list of dates is available below. Tickets for the newly added shows go on-sale this Friday (April 28th). For more information, visit warrenzeiders.com.

Zeiders is no stranger to success on the road. The 29-date Spring 2023 Pretty Little Poison Tour was his biggest headlining run to-date and saw 33k+ tickets sold and 27 sold-out shows (many of which sold-out up to 6-months in advance).

In addition to his headlining tour, Zeiders is playing some of the biggest festivals of the year, including: CMA Fest, Gulf Coast Jam, Faster Horses, Watershed and Stagecoach (which will mark this 100th show).

Last month, Warren released his latest single "Pretty Little Poison." Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver (HARDY, William Clark Green) and Zeiders and produced by the GRAMMY Award-winning Ross Copperman (Chase Rice, Dierks Bentley, Priscilla Block), "Pretty Little Poison" is the title track of the Pretty Little Poison (Sampler) EP (out Friday, 4.28) and the headlining tour.

Also available this Friday are two brand-new songs from Warren: "Inside Your Head" and "Coming Down High." On the Copperman-produced and Lee Miller and Chris Stapleton-penned "Inside Your Head," Zeiders' powerfully desperate vocals illustrate the toiled emotional state and lingering questions at the end of a relationship.

While on "Coming Down High" - produced by Bart Butler (Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson) & Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce) and penned by Zeiders, Butler, Beaver , and Benjy Davis (Anderson East, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis) - again is Zeiders tumbling through the craze of love. With stellar songwriter and top-shelf collaborators, both are a taste of what to expect from his Warner Records debut later this year. Listen here.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Bold denotes newly Pretty Little Poison dates w. A Thousand Horses as tour support

+ denotes sold-out show

April 21 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex+

April 23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert Hall+

April 26 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall+

April 27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst+

April 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades+

April 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Boca

May 26 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges

May 27 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

June 2 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam

June 3 - East Gadsden, AL - Bash! In The Bend

June 8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest

June 10 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023

June 15 - Valparaiso, IN - Central Park Plaza

June 16 - North Lawrence, OH - Country Fest

June 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys

June 22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

June 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

June 24 - Clearwater, NE - Clearwater Rodeo

July 6 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2023

July 7 - Independence, IA - Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds

July 8 - Arthur, IL - Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

July 13 - Arnold's Park, IA - Captain's Getaway

July 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2023

July 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival 2023

July 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam 2023

July 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds

Aug. 2 - Elma, WA - Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds

Aug. 3 - Klamath Falls, OR - Klamath County Fairgrounds

Aug. 4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023

Aug. 5 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival 2023

Aug. 9 - Hermiston, OR - Umatilla County Fair

Aug. 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry +

Aug. 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar

Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023

Aug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork +

Sept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Oct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown

Oct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

ABOUT WARREN ZEIDERS:

23-year-old Warren Zeiders burst onto the country music scene only a few years ago, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history, garnering 894 million audio streams globally and 1.4 billion views on TikTok and leading People Magazine to observe "Warren Zeiders is a 'Wild Horse' who sings about "the truth.'"

In 2022, his 717 Tapes: The Album notably collected all of Zeiders' critically acclaimed 717 Tapes singles, EP tracks and a few new songs in a single package, including his recently released "Up To No Good" and "One Hell Of An Angel," propelling him to the next chapter of his career and cementing the 717 Tapes legacy. He also made his Grand Ole Opry debut in the Summer of 2022-a rite of passage for the country's best and brightest.