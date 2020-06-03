Warner Music Group, Blavatnik Family Foundation Donate $100 Million to Social Justice Organizations

Warner Music Group, its directors and management, and the Blavatnik Family Foundation announced today a $100 million fund to support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice and campaigns against violence and racism.

An advisory panel made up of appointees from Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation will establish procedures to identify and support those in the music community, and organizations strengthening education, and promoting equality, opportunity, diversity and inclusion. The advisory panel will determine the amount of the financial gifts and timing.

Steve Cooper, CEO, Warner Music Group said, "This fund will support the extraordinary, dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need across the music industry. Our advisory panel, which will draw from a diverse cross-section of people from our team and the wider community, will help us be very thoughtful and accountable in how we make an impact. We're determined to contribute, on a sustained long-term basis, to the effort to bring about real change."

The Blavatnik Family Foundation is exclusively self-funded by American-British industrialist and philanthropist Len Blavatnik, a majority owner and the founder and chairman of Access Industries, a privately held industrial group based in the United States.

