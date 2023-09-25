War Violet Releases New Single; Will Play Americanafest This Week

War Violet, the psych folk project of NYC-based artist and multi-instrumentalist Olajumoke "Jummy" Aremu, released a new single, "Different Formations," today on venerated indie labels Kill Rock Stars (UK) + Bella Union (UK/EUR).

In 2018 Jummy self released a lo-fi debut EP called Getaway, described by Alt Citizen as “jangly groovy folk pop with Beach Boys and Angel Olsen vibes.” Fast forward to now: with her debut album complete, made with her ever-growing group of friends and collaborators, her sound has evolved into a vast landscape that explores darker themes such as isolation, alienation, identity, and loss.

Emerging from a dream and a nightmare, War Violet asks the question, “what do we fill with these open spaces?” With the goal to illuminate, War Violet is the harsh truth, yet there is beauty.

Listen to the new single here: