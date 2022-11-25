War Hippies Release Christmas Cover of 'O Holy Night'

Country duo War Hippies release long awaited and fan favorite holiday cover of "O Holy Night." This was the first song band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ever recorded together when they first formed their act in late 2021. This single quickly became the crowd's favorite song in concert, with frequent requests to release the song since the beginning.

Accompanying this new release is a live performance video of the band recording the song in studio here in Nashville, Tennessee. There will also be another chance to watch War Hippies play the cover live on December 3, 2022 on the Mandolin livestream concert. Tickets to the live stream concert can be purchased here.

"'O Holy Night' was recorded live at Twelve 3 South Recording in Nashville, Tennessee. It was actually the very first thing War Hippies ever recorded when they very first formed the act late 2021. Fans have been requesting the song's release since then, so we're excited to offer it this holiday season on all platforms," said War Hippies.

About War Hippies

War Hippies is a brand new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis. Forming in 2022, each has enjoyed extremely successful careers of their own, bringing a combined history of 20M streams and counting, 26 Billboard Top 10's, and 25 years of touring around the world with acts including Randy Travis, Travis Tritt, and Charlie Daniels.

Telling stories through song with a guitar and violin, the War Hippies have become known for their stellar live performance including tight harmonies and a wide range of song selections.

Watch the new music video here: