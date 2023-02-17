Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Waldemar Announces Debut Album 'RUTHLESS'

Waldemar Announces Debut Album 'RUTHLESS'

Waldemar plans to tour in 2023, with dates to be announced in the future.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Singer-songwriter Gabe Larson is the artistic force behind Waldemar, a heartland indie rock band from Eau Claire, WI. Self-releasing on May 5, the group's debut record Ruthless is five years in the making, the outcome of trusting one's vision despite the roadblocks that stand in the way.

Waldemar, named after Larson's Midwestern farmer grandfather, exemplifies an acceptance of personal heritage and an understanding of the difficulties we inherit and share. At a creative crossroads following a band breakup, Larson found inspiration in the tenacity of his once-struggling ancestor and used it to forge his path forward. With his brother, he transformed a rundown horse barn on his property into a professional recording studio, then meticulously wrote, recorded, scrapped and rewrote the 11 songs that make up Ruthless.

Throughout the five-year process, Larson worked manual labor jobs installing floors, fixing roofs, painting houses, and driving school buses to fund his passion and support his growing family. The story is a living metaphor - rather than abandon those things that needed repair, Larson and his collaborators tirelessly worked to remake them and find a way to instill personal meaning.

The album-titled first single distills the painstaking effort and range of emotion, combining soaring vocals and confessional lyrics against a backdrop of sweeping, reverby guitars and keys. The lyrics speak to the dense, soul-filling sonic trip when Larson sings, "Deconstruction of everything I thought I knew / To find the truth." Listeners will be reminded of anthemic rock moments of The War on Drugs and Miracle Legion and challenged by the probing of personal inventory alike The National.

"As physically exhausting as it was to build the studio, making this record was even more grueling, mentally and emotionally," Larson explains. "I found myself in a season of deep uncertainty - everything was in question. Many questions still remain, but I've been slowly finding a strange peace in knowing that life is always lived amidst uncertainty and the only way forward is trust."

Ruthless is the relentless vision of a musician perfecting a sound, the cascades of guitars, synths and vocals washing over a listener like rivers polishing stone, like grit on grains of wood. In a Midwestern setting that gave rise to so many other American dreams, Waldemar's debut album is a testament to the power of struggle - that we are made by what we make.

Waldemar plans to tour in 2023, with dates to be announced in the future.

Listen to the new single here:



P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album 'Trustfall'
Featuring the hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “TRUSTFALL,” TRUSTFALL marks some of P!NK’s most vulnerable and exhilarating work yet. Featuring collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as tapping notable songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED, Billy Mann, and more.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks Photo
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks
Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards Photo
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour Photo
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour
New York’s feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her role as direct support for a series of dates on Fever Ray’s upcoming US tour. Bringing her raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank to one of the year’s most-anticipated tours, she’s touring behind last year’s MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share