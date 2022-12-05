Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WOOSUNG Drops 'Phase Me' Remix by Fancy Inc

WOOSUNG Drops 'Phase Me' Remix by Fancy Inc

Dec. 05, 2022  

This weekend Alt K-Pop sensation WOOSUNG returned with an electrifying remix of his smash single "Phase Me."

The focus track from his MOTH EP, released in March 2022, quickly became a fan favorite, racking up over 10.8 million streams to date. WOOSUNG teamed up with Brazilian production duo Fancy Inc to breathe new life into the song, powering the danceable remix with pulsing synths, epic swells, and progressive house drums.

WOOSUNG, who is also the lead singer of Korean indie rock band The Rose, unveiled the Fancy Inc "Phase Me" Remix on Sunday, December 4th via Transparent Arts / ADA Worldwide.

The release coincided with The Rose's São Paulo stop at Espaço Unimed during the world tour in support of their debut album (HEAL). The project hit #1 on the Top New Artist Albums Chart, #4 on the Heatseekers Albums Chart, and #9 on the Current Rock Albums Chart.

Listen to the new remix here:



From This Author - Michael Major


