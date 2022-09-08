Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts

WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts

The festival will be on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

The inaugural WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL is set to take place in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green.

Featuring headlining performances from Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue, the 18+ festival will cater to fans of punk rock, emo and metal with some of the scene's most popular acts from the past immersed with new up-and-coming talent. The lineup has been finalized with the addition of Doll Skin, Marked Life and Battle of The Bands winners Forever For Now.

Following each day of the festival, there will be an official afterparty in collaboration with Come As You Are Events with guest DJ sets and performances from artists on the roster and some of the genre's favorites including members of Metro Station/Social Order, Alesana, Palisades, Modern Day Escape, The Medic Droid, Spitalfield, Rookie Of The Year, Max Green of Violent New Breed and more.

See full lineup in the below posters. The afterparties will 21+ only and ticketed separately from the festival, purchase admission for either and/or both nights HERE.

The 2022 WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL line-up (in alphabetical order) is as follows: 408, Across The White Water Tower, Alesana, All At Once, Along Came A Spider, Anarbor, Artificial Aliens, Beyond Unbroken, Black Flag, Cloud Construction, College Radio, Doll Skin, Dropout Kings, Every Avenue, Eyes Set To Kill, FDS, Fight From Within, Forever For Now, HELLOGOODBYE, Hope Dies Last, Madball, Marked Life, Makeout, Mark Rose (Spitalfield), Mest, Mighty Vices, Modern Day Escape, Obsolete Man, Original A.S.D., Osatia, Outsiders, Ovtlier. Palisades, Picturesque, Rookie Of The Year, Saving Vice, SAYWECANFLY, Scarlett O'Hara, Secondhand Serenade, Sinshrift. Social Order, Spirits, The Bunny The Bear, The Dead Rabbitts, The Dickies, The Higher, The Medic Droid, Thirst, Tickle Me Pink, Tiny Moving Parts, True North, Unwritten Law, Vampires Everywhere, Violent New Breed, Voodoo Glow Skulls, VRSTY and We Were Giants.

Single day tickets for WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL are on sale now for $80 and weekend passes are available for $150. 18+ only. Purchase tickets and exclusive online festival merch now here.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World TourPhotos: Lil Nas X Kicks Off 'Long Live Montero' World Tour
September 8, 2022

Check out photos from the opening night of Lil Nas X's 'Long Live Montero' world tour. The performance featured hits from his latest album including “Industry Baby”, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “That’s What I Want” along with fan favourites such as “Scoop” and “Dead Right Now”. Plus, see remaining tour dates.
Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'
September 8, 2022

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.
OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'OAKMAN Announces New EP 'SCP'
September 8, 2022

SCP, an acronym for “sugar-coated pill,” is the band’s third EP which follows up their sophomore EP, Plastic World, released back in 2018. The EP shines a light on the trio’s growth through the addition of 80’s style synths, punchy drums and a groovy bass, all the while keeping their core pop-punk energetic guitars. Pre-save the EP now!
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red CarpetPhotos: Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks & More Hit the PINOCCHIO Red Carpet
September 8, 2022

Among those in attendance at the event, sponsored in part by Verizon, were stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, along with Director/Writer/Producer Robert Zemeckis, Composers Alan Silvestri (Score and Original Songs) and Glen Ballard (Original Songs), and more. Check out photos from the red carpet now!
The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'The Garden Release New Album 'Horseshit on Route 66'
September 8, 2022

Southern California band The Garden have released their new album, Horseshit on Route 66. The 11-tracks that make up their latest are some of twin brothers Wyatt & Fletcher Shears most fiery endeavors to date. Listen to the new album and watch a new music video now! Plus, check out upcoming tour dates.