WATCH: Måneskin Releases Official Music Video for I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

Måneskin have just released the official video for "IWANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" today with a worldwide YouTube premiere.

Watch below!

The critically praised bilingual rock band from Italy is skyrocketing up global charts, already garnering more than 2 billion streams. Their singles "BEGGIN'" and "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" are currently at #1 and #8 on Spotify's Weekly Global Songs Chart. Included in Måneskin's latest album "Teatro d'ira - Vol. I" - "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" has also reached #1 On The Spotify U.S. Viral Chart, #1 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" Chart, Reached The Top-5 Of The Official UK Singles Chart, and has notched over 750 million streams to date.

The official video for "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" takes the audience inside a voyeuristic loop, where forbidden desires are matched with a little sacrifice. As the stars of a bold and no-filter live show, Måneskin perfectly reflects the song's mood and lyrics, where various antithetical figures speak of sexuality in all its nuances - the antinomy that is inside each and every one of us that makes us all human, imperfect, and sinners in need of redemption.

Directed by Simone Bozzelli, his visual narratives investigate power relations in the sphere of impulses and relationships. Bozzelli is winner of the 35th Venice International Film Critics' Week with the short movie "J'Adore" and produced by Think|Cattleya.

The band chose to wear Gucci outfits and accessories taken from the most iconic collections of its

Creative Director, Alessandro Michele.

"I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" is certified platinum in Italy, Finland and Poland; six-times platinum in Russia; and was certified gold in Austria, Greece, Norway, Sweden and Turkey.

This summer (and beyond), Måneskin are set to grace the stages of the greatest Music Festivals across Europe alongside some of the biggest names in the global music scene. They will perform, for the first time ever, at key sports arenas in Italy, as part of a tour organized and produced by Vivo Concerti, which already boasts six sold-out concerts scheduled for this winter and next spring.

With 24 platinum and 4 gold records (for FIMI/GfK), Måneskin continue to make bold steps in their international career path, breaking unprecedented records, climbing to number 1 on the charts worldwide and taking the world by storm with their music.