WATCH: H.E.R. and Tauren Wells Debut Visual for Duet 'Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)'

The song shares a timely message of hope and encourages listeners to hold on through difficult times. 

Apr. 30, 2021  

Today, acclaimed artists H.E.R. and Tauren Wells premiered the video for their popular new duet, "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)". The video was directed by director / artist, child.

Watch below!

In March, the two artists released the "Hope Mix" of "Hold Us Together," originally recorded by H.E.R. for the soundtrack of the Disney+ film Safety. Written by H.E.R. and Josiah Bassey, the song shares a timely message of hope and encourages listeners to hold on through difficult times.

Both H.E.R. and Tauren Wells have firmly established themselves as dynamic and trailblazing artists who are helping to change today's music landscape. H.E.R. is fresh off of two GRAMMY® wins for Song of the Year ("I Can't Breathe") and Best R&B Song (Robert Glasper's "Better Than I Imagined" featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello) and earning an OSCAR® for Best Original Song ("Fight For You" from the award-winning film Judas and the Black Messiah).

Beloved for his platinum and gold-certified Contemporary Christian Music hits "Hills and Valleys" and "Known," Wells released his second studio album, Citizen of Heaven, in 2020. An eight-time GRAMMY® Award nominee, he received two nods at the 63rd annual awards for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for "Famous For (I Believe)" featuring Jenn Johnson and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Citizen of Heaven. Wells just received a 2021 Billboard Music Award nomination in the Top Christian Song category for his multi-week No. 1 single "Famous For" (I Believe) with Jenn Johnson.


