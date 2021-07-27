WATCH: BAYLI Debuts Official Video for ILoveMakonnen Collaboration 'SICK!'

Today, New York-based artist and songwriter BAYLI has released the official video for her new collaboration with Atlanta-bred hip-hop artist and songwriter ILoveMakonnen titled, "SICK!" The song is BAYLI's first release since her recent signing with Snafu Records.

Listen to the song everywhere now here + watch the official video below!

A slick summer anthem embodying the fast-paced punch of NYC culture, the official video elevates the track to new heights, of which BAYLI notes, "The lyrics really inspired the creative direction for this video. We wanted the video to feel as sexy as the track so we thought it'd be fun to do a girl on girl strip scene. My team and I are super DIY so the video shoot was very quick and dirty! It was a small and closed set for respect for our beautiful artist and dancer (SLM) who came last minute to film. It always feels amazing to just get to work with your friends."

On the track, BAYLI describes, "'SICK!' is really about being hyper fresh and fly, inspired by NY Fashion Week at its finest with a mix of street style." ILoveMakonnen adds, "Bayli sent me sick and I was like yeah I can do it! Bet! Did it and now we are here!"

Both proudly Black and queer, the collaboration dropped in June, shining awareness on both Black Music Month and Pride Month. An outspoken queer advocate, BAYLI recently debuted a collaboration with Tiffany & Co. for their Pride 2021 campaign "Stand For Love" here (see 0:23). ILoveMakonnen has also courageously forged a space for hip-hop/rap artists to live their truth amidst industry pushback, a message he detailed in a recent piece with Variety here.

Her first release of 2021, "SICK!" is a precursor to BAYLI's forthcoming debut EP, stories from new york, due out August 27. BAYLI first debuted as a solo artist with a 2018 mixtape and later followed in 2020 with tracks such as "boys lie" and "sushi for breakfast," which have picked up love from outlets like PAPER, DIY, Wonderland, etc.