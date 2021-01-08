WALKING PAPERS Release New Track And Video 'Divine Intervention'

WALKING PAPERS (frontman Jefferson Angell and keyboard player/longtime collaborator Benjamin Anderson) is ringing in the new year with the release of their third single and video, "Divine Intervention," from their highly anticipated third album, THE LIGHT BELOW, on all digital outlets.

The video, which clocks in at 12:30, was directed By Boredom Killing Business with Cory Ingram, Konstantin Komarov and Bob Wayne and shot in the band's hometown of Seattle. It premiered yesterday on Classic Rock magazine's website, Loudersound.com, and can be seen on the band's official YouTube page now. It's actually a combination of two new songs from THE LIGHT BELOW that were brought together for the David Lynch-inspired clip. As Angell explained to Loudersound.com, "We just showed up and allowed ourselves to be carried away, the song was originally one piece and we broke it into two for the record ('Divine Intervention' and 'Stood Up At The Gates of Heaven') and when we were editing the video, we decided to put it back as one for an extended art piece. There you have it: 'Divine Intervention,' a glorious 12:30 minutes."

Due out February 5 via Carry On Music, THE LIGHT BELOW is now available for pre-order HERE. Videos for the album's first two singles, "The Value of Zero" and "What Did You Expect?" can be seen now on the band's official YouTube page.

"This album was different by design," explains principal writer, vocalist and guitarist Jefferson Angell. "We wanted to pull the arrow back a little further before we let it fly. Music is a liner art form. It's changes and dynamics are crucial to it's magic. These songs are special in their approach to their own idea and I'm thrilled to share them with anyone who will listen."

"Divine Intervention" by WALKING PAPERS--who was called "Seattle's best rock band" by to the New York Times in 2016--opens with a swaggering riff, representative of principal member guitarist/vocalist Jefferson Angell, and delivers a moody cocktail of blues and alternative rock. To listen to WALKING PAPERS is like gaining access to a secret society, like stumbling upon your new favorite bar behind an unmarked door--the kind where every patron has a story, and every night is a late one. With THE LIGHT BELOW, we're once again invited behind the velvet curtain, to the smoke-filled room where whiskey-voiced frontman Jefferson Angell holds court, telling his tales over bluesy riffs with an alluring darkness.

With a revolving door of legendary supporting members itching to hop in and jam over the years, including Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees), it's no surprise that caliber of musicianship is what WALKING PAPERS has become notorious for. This time around, they've recruited Will Andrews (drums), Gregor Lothian (Saxophone), and Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots) for some roof-raising guitar work on "Divine Intervention" as well as "Stood up at the Gates of Heaven."

"Who you're playing with obviously changes the dynamics of what you're doing," explains Angell. "As with most labor of love projects there was blood, sweat and tears, but those shared the space with a lot of laughs and personal epiphanies. It's never easy to articulate something you hear in your head to another person. But in the end, what we achieved was beyond our expectations and I think we're all better for it."

Since the release of the band's 2013 self-titled debut, and 2018's WP2, which Classic Rock magazine called "a heady and timeless cocktail of dusty blues and atmospheric grunge that has decades of road-worn experience woven deep into its fibers," Angell has made sure to stay true to himself and the integrity of the sound he's built for decades. "More than it being the sound of the blues that inspires me, it's the feel," he explains. "To me, it's a necessary quality in music. It's like what makes a good singer. Not how many octaves they can hit, but whether or not I believe what they are saying. To me the feel of the blues equals truth. That's where I want to exist."

Building off of that foundation, THE LIGHT BELOW incorporates elements from several corners of Seattle's storied musical history. "From our early days in the industrial music scene to our current work, experimentation and the excitement it creates has continued to run through our veins," explains Benjamin Anderson. "We've always been comfortable in our own skin, but with this record I think we're shedding some skin that we had grown too comfortable in."

Listen here: