Vyces Release New Single PARALYZED

Los Angeles based hard rock band VYCES have released their new single "PARALYZED" through IMAGEN RECORDS/WARNER ADA. The band is about to open up the flood gates with new music and content to be released in late 2019. They will be performing on select festivals and dates through the summer and fall.

"I'm extremely excited to share Paralyzed with everyone. It's a song we've been playing live over the past two years and has definitely made its mark as a core song in our set. Producer Augustus Cryns's vision for the song caught my attention the first time I heard the riffs. Infectious and undeniable - this song is a head banger from start to finish" says Dave Naruszewicz, the band's vocalist.

VYCES started in the summer of 2014 when three guys from very different parts of the country with three very different musical experiences came together with the same goal in mind. Dave Naruszewicz (Heart-Set Self-Destruct), Russell Ray (Old Fashioned Beatdown), and Shawn Patterson (Old Fashioned Beatdown) began writing demos together, sending ideas back and forth - which ultimately became the foundation of VYCES.

After a few trips to LA, they decided to go into the studio with producer Augustus Cryns (Butcher Babies, Stitched Up Heart, etc..), and also featured Mark James Klepaski (Formerly of Breaking Benjamin, and Lifer) on bass. After a year of writing and recording the band had finished 22 songs. Being compared to such artists as Chevelle, Korn, and Red, they have sonically created a solid blend of active rock and metal. Dave describes the soul of the songs as the darkest side of human emotion and behavior saying "It's something everyone can relate to because everyone has experienced some form of hurt, betrayal, weakness, hate, addiction, and/or lack of acceptance. It's also the fuel that drives us to become stronger, get better, and overcome the flaws we've built in our minds."

In October 2016 VYCES released their debut EP DEVILS and released a music video for the single "DEVIL" shot by Ron Underwood. From October through November of that year the band embarked on a the HELLRZZR TOUR which trekked across the U.S performing in 29 cities in 33 days.

VYCES spent the beginning of 2017 working on new material in between hitting the road on three national tours. In June 2017, the band released it's first radio single titled "NOCTURNAL" accompanied by another music video shot by Ron Underwood, and features Butcher Babies own Carla Harvey. "Nocturnal"reached #38 on the Mediabase Active Rock Charts making it their first top 40 single.

VYCES follow up single, "THIN LUCK" which impacted national radio on 02/06/18, charted at #36 making it their second single to break top 40 as an independent band. They spent the rest of 2018 touring in support of the single performing at notable festivals like Las Rageous.

Paralyzed is available at the following outlets: Apple Music and Spotify





