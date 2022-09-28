Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Volbeat Share 'Shotgun Blue – Official Bootleg Live From San Diego'

The video will be available from Thursday, October 6 at 2 Pm ET until Sunday, October 9 at midnight ET, on the band’s YouTube.

Sep. 28, 2022  

ulti-platinum Danish band Volbeat share their live video "Shotgun Blue - Official Bootleg Live from San Diego" which was captured at the band's San Diego show on their recent 26-date, Wait A Minute... Let's Tour.

The video serves as a preview for "Volbeat - Wait A Minute... Let's Tour: Live From San Diego," a full concert stream that will be available for a limited time, from Thursday, October 6 at 2 Pm ET until Sunday, October 9 at midnight ET, on the band's YouTube.

Capturing one of the band's first shows back on the road in Autumn 2021, this intimate performance at San Diego's historic venue The Observatory North Park was filmed shortly before the release of their most recent album, Servant of the Mind (Republic Records). The setlist included some of the very first live performances of the hit singles "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl."

The concert was filmed and edited by the team at Ghost Atomic Pictures ("Shotgun Blues," "Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon)," "Leviathan," Let's Boogie: Live from Telia Parken).

Recently Volbeat shared their new music for "Becoming," from Servant Of The Mind. The music video captures the band on the road during the last three Volbeat tours, and was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman. The band previously shared music videos for "Temple of Ekur," "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl."

Volbeat's eighth studio album, Servant Of The Mind, was called "excellent... the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet," by Revolver Magazine, and Kerrang! Magazine said , "rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous." The album is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants) and a deluxe digital edition.

Since forming in 2001, Volbeat has gone from the clubs of Copenhagen to headlining stages around the world, including the famed Telia Parken stadium in Denmark (becoming the only domestic artist to ever sell out the venue). Over the course of eight record-breaking albums the band has picked up number one songs (including ten #1s on the US Mainstream Rock chart and counting, the most of any band based outside of North America), multi-platinum certifications, awards and accolades all over the planet.

Their latest album, Servant Of The Mind, was released on December 3rd, 2021. They also contributed a cover of "Don't Tread on Me" to The Metallica Blacklist, with all proceeds from the track benefiting the All Within My Hands Foundation and the Børne Cancer Fonden of Denmark.

Watch here:

