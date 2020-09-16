Voices of Service Perform at Dedication of Eisenhower Center

This foursome successfully competed in Season 14 of America's Got Talent, placing fifth.

VOS is a vocal quartet comprising two retired and two active members of the U.S. Army: Caleb Green, Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, and Jason Hanna, respectively. This foursome successfully competed in Season 14 of America's Got Talent, placing fifth.

They'll be performing in the opening ceremonies of the formal dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial in Washington, D.C., Thursday, September 17, 7PM. The Memorial, commissioned by Congress in 1999, honors the legacy of the World War II Supreme Allied Commander and nation's 34th President. On Saturday September 19 they'll be singing at the day-long event, "A Heroes Welcome" in Benson, Arizona; this event will also feature viewings of the travelling Vietnam Memorial Wall, Afghanistan and Iraq Warriors Memorial and a 9/11 tribute.

Come November 8, they'll perform the American Anthem at the NFL's "Salute to Service" during the Washington Football Team vs the New York Giants game at Fed Ex Field in D.C.

Voices of Service (VOS) just released their debut EP Rise produced by David "DQ" Quinones (producer / writer with Beyonce, Usher, David Guetta, Nicki Minaj and many others) and Johnny Black (Grey's Anatomy, Dancing With The Stars etc.).

Rise will be issued as a digital download via online retailers and major streaming platforms.

The EP features "Let Me Raise My Voice," a new original written by all four band members along with DQ and Johnny Black as well as their interpretations of songs made popular by Katy Perry ("Rise"), One Republic ("Choke") and Kodaline ("Brother"). All four performances revolve around the group members' powerful, expressive but most of all soulful voices, both as they take the lead as well as intertwine in rich harmonies. Hanna notes, "It's music that you can feel down to your soul."

Voices of Service are a part of the nonprofit Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO). For the past seven years, they have utilized their performances to increase awareness of the therapeutic impact that performing as well as listening to music can have on servicemen and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress and other invisible/visible wounds. Their success on America's Got Talent helped promote national awareness of the struggle active members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families often experience during as well as after their service.

Green, Henry, Rheams, and Hanna had all been working with CAMMO in different capacities when they were invited to perform the National Anthem with a choir as part of ceremonies held at the Women In Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. They would be part of many more performances with CAMMO, and the chemistry between these four sparked, then blossomed until it was undeniable and VOS was born.

All four have been involved with CAMMO's many service programs which include hospital outreach programs: delivering Music as Therapy for servicemen and women who are coping with post-traumatic stress, and traumatic brain injury, (one of Henry's duties); CAMMO Kids (of which Rheams is Director); Life Support Coaching (one of Hanna's roles); providing CAMMO performers to participate in appropriate public events (Green is the brand ambassador for events and partnerships); songwriting workshops; musical mentoring; and many more. A percentage of their performance fees are donated to support CAMMO's various programs.

The Center for American Military Music Opportunities was founded in 2009 by Cathie Lechareas and Victor Hurtado. They noticed that many veterans and active-duty service members were interested in careers within the music industry. CAMMO offers career guidance, artist development, production, recording, management, as well as other music career-related services to the greater community of veterans, active service members, and their families.

Voices of Service are exemplars of the excellence that exists within our military and veteran communities and are an inspiring example for the nation that they serve, have served, and continue to serve through music.

