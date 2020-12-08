Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno Premiere Video for 'golden from start to finish'

Folk Radio UK just premiered the first video from Portland indie roots duo Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno.

"Will You" shows off the songwriting power of Leva, whose debut record drew acclaim a few years back with songs about lost love that were startling well written for someone still in college.

The new album features Leva and Calcagno's new songs made in the age of quarantine, rich with the uncertainty and bittersweet themes of young love and separation. Self-titled album is coming March 21, 2021 on Free Dirt Records (Jake Blount, Cinder Well, Che Apalache). Links below and happy to send more info!

Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno's self-titled record is old-soul roots music to its core. Though both just out of college, the duo's musical talents extend far beyond their years. Produced by GRAMMY-winning Cajun roots heavyweight Joel Savoy at his Louisiana studio, Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno (coming March 12, 2021 on Free Dirt Records) is not some soulless collection of songs imitating previous masters of American music. Rather, the pair has responded to one of the darkest eras in American history with an album of stunning breadth and originality.

With mass protests, fires raging near their current home in the Pacific Northwest, and no prospect of touring anytime soon, it's an aptly biting, bittersweet group of songs for an uncertain time. Yet, Leva and Calcagno balance this with a sense of optimism-a notion that at our most vulnerable we might emerge better humans because of it all, perhaps beginning with our own intimate relationships. The eleven tracks elegantly reprise the deep threads of old-time and classic country present throughout Leva's debut album-she did grow up in rural Appalachia outside Lexington, Virginia, the daughter of celebrated old-time musicians, after all. However, the pair fluidly meld this traditional backbone with fresh iconic melodies, expanded production, and the tightly wound vocal harmonies of indie folk. It's an artistic statement made from this moment but built to last.

