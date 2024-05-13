Vitamin String Quartet to Embark on US Tour Playing The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, & Beyond

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved pop-culture inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet have announced their US tour performing the music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and Beyond. With over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold, the Billboard-charting ensemble is known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits. Their songs have been prominently featured in the Netflix and Shondaland Original series Bridgerton, and the quartet will be performing at the show’s Season 3 premiere event this evening.

For 25 years Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) has been establishing classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music. Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of the aforementioned streaming smash, VSQ has "reached a mainstream, global audience" (Variety) and "charmed the world with their classical covers" (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ will perform spellbinding and innovative renditions of Taylor Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.

“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet’s beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” says VSQ cellist Derek Stein. “We can’t wait to dive into all of our favorites—new and old—with our fans across the US!”

“Being a part of the Bridgerton story these last few years has been a truly awesome experience for VSQ and its fans, getting our story out to the larger world,” says Leo Flynn, one of VSQ’s creative directors at CMH Label Group. “We are absolutely honored to take part in this premiere and help kick off the new season!”

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. The Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld, ABC’s Modern Family, the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as an episode of Gossip Girl.

Vitamin String Quartet’s upcoming tour dates and details can be found below. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 16 at 10am local time. Visit vitaminstringquartet.com for more info.

Tour Dates:

10/22 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theater

10/23 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theater

10/24 - Akron, OH - EJ Mainstage Thomas Hall

10/25 - Pontiac, MI - Flagstar Strand Theatre

10/26 - Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts

10/27 - Carmel, IN - Venue TBD

10/29 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

10/30 - Iowa City, IA - The Englert Theatre

11/1 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

11/2 - St Louis, MO - City Winery

11/3 - Conway, AR - Windgate Center For Fine and Performing Arts

11/6 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

11/7 - Kansas City, MO - Helzberg Hall

11/8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

11/9 - San Antonio - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/10 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

11/12 - Houston, TX - Cullen Theater at Wortham Center

11/13 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theater

11/14 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre at Mesa Arts Center

11/15 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheater at UCSD

11/16 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theatre

11/17 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Fred Kavli Theatre

11/19 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Performing Arts

11/21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

11/22 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre

11/23 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre

11/24 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

01/21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

01/22 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

01/25 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

01/28 - Coral Springs, FL - The Center – Coral Springs Center for the Arts

01/29 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

01/30 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

02/02 - Birmingham, AL - UAB’s Alys Stephens Center - Jemison Concert Hall

02/05 - Atlanta, GA - VENUE TBA

02/06 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

02/07 - Clemson, SC - Brooks Center

02/11 - Washington, DC - Capitol Turnaround

02/12 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

02/13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

02/14 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

02/15 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol

02/16 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

