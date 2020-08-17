Virtual Music Festival FOLLOW THE LIGHT to Air Next Week

Follow The Light will air online on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 5PM EDT.

Virtual music festival Follow The Light will air online on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 5PM EDT (10pm Irish Standard Time).

Produced by We Banjo 3 as an ode to the band's Irish heritage, the evening will feature musical performances by WB3, Gaelic Storm, Sharon Shannon, Nathan Carter and The East Pointers, with non-music festival features throughout the program.

General Admission Tickets, Artist Meet & Greets Upgrades, and Festival Ticket/Exclusive Merch bundles are available now at https://www.webanjo3.com.

Harnessing the unique potential of the shared live music experience in a virtual setting, Follow The Light brings artists and fans together for an entertaining, engaging and authentic celebration of community. Hosted with We Banjo 3's signature heart and humor, the immersive live event weaves in musical performances, set break game shows, green room artist interviews, coffee and booze drink specials at the bar, live fan voting, VIP meet & greets, and more.

Debuting in the U.S. in 2012, Billboard Bluegrass chart-toppers We Banjo 3 have since fine-tuned their knack for seamlessly converging the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries while maintaining an un-wavering devotion to the essential audience experience.

With regular touring currently on pause, WB3 has deep-dived into exploring alternatives to physically taking the stage. Connecting with fans through various online performances, fan Q&A's, live interviews, poetry and book excerpt readings, general banter about topics of interest, and more, WB3 has taken a personalized approach to creating fan experiences. Now, with Follow The Light, the foursome will wield their infectious energy to present an even more immersive experience that sheds light to the rich Irish culture that WB3 was founded upon.

