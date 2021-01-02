New Jersey based indie-alternative band, Violet Whimsey, releases second single, "How Bout We." Watch the visualizer via YouTube. The follow up to their debut single, "Loving You (Was Killing Me)," "How Bout We" will be featured on the band's upcoming debut album, Love, Love slated for Fall 2021.

Singer/songwriter and frontwoman Ann Kim, writes with unwavering honesty. Experiences with vulnerability and emotions animate her intent to transform difficult, complex feelings into a simple yet effectively memorable melody. In discussing the single, Kim says, "'How Bout We' was inspired out of the excitement for a new budding relationship, the high energy of the song alluding to the endless possibilities of where it could go."

Inspired by Tom Petty, David Bowie, and Pearl Jam, Violet Whimsey takes influences from various decades of rock, ranging from classic to metal and jazz. The band recalls, "the process to finalize 'How Bout We' took many twists and turns; starting more acoustic, then exploring more blues rock styles, before ultimately landing on a fast paced hard rock feel with lead solos as tribute to Van Halen, who passed the same week we wrapped up the song in studio."

Love, Love will showcase each band members' varying musical tastes, creating an eclectic yet cohesive blend, forging together to produce their unique sound.

Violet Whimsey consists of Ann Kim (lead vocals), Nick Arocha (lead guitar), Andrew Ariza (drums), John Merchant (bass) and Daniel Bellini (rhythm guitar). Ann credits Bandmix.com and Craigslist for being able to audition local musicians to recruit for this project she titled "Violet Whimsey," a name that serves as a tribute to the relaxed, near-white lilac tones of her bedroom walls.