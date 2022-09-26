Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vintage League Music Launches New Record Label Imprint 'High Wire Records'

The focus of High Wire is genres from outside of the soul funk domain.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Vintage League Music has announced the launch of their new label imprint 'High Wire Records' and its first release 'Communicator' a single by The Deepstate. The new single is out now and available everywhere you stream music: https://www.vintageleaguemusic.com/the-deepstate

High Wire brings the same aesthetic for quality, authentic music to releases as its parent label Vintage League Music (VLM). However, the focus of High Wire is genres from outside of the soul funk domain.

High Wire will release exciting new music from artists on both sides of the Atlantic. It will focus on both vinyl, CD and digital releases.

To coincide with the label launch, The Deepstate's 'Communicator' was released

on September 22nd, from their upcoming album 'Broken Pieces' slated to be released in the Spring of 2023.

The Deepstate are an explosive psych soul rock band from the UK. Comprising of Michelle Jones, Ralph Cardall and James Sedge, each of which has an impressive musical track record. 'Broken Pieces' is a deeply personal album for Michelle touching on love, loss, race, and celebration.

High Wire Records are proud to announce additional releases coming later in the year from: Emm Gryner, KillerStar, The 7 Day Weekend, and more.

Parent label VLM has already released many successful vinyl, CD and digital releases by the likes of : Soulive, Crushed Velvet and the Velveteers, Crowd Company, Adam Deitc, Joe Marcinek, On The Spot Trio, BT ALC Big Band, Alan Evans Trio, and Marty Schwartz.

Label co-owner Alan Evans says "We have been blown away by all the great feedback about Vintage League Music and the music released on the label. We are excited to launch High Wire Records to bring some of the qualities of VLM to genres of music outside of funk and soul. We were blown away when we heard the music recorded by The Deepstate and are overjoyed to have them onboard as the inaugural release of High Wire."

Label co-owner Rob Fleming added "The new music from The Deepstate is so powerful, explosive and emotional. It couples incredible musicianship with incredibly soulful, powerful vocals. The songs are outstanding. We can't wait to introduce it to the world via High Wire Records."

Connect with The Deep State:

https://www.facebook.com/thedeepstatemusic

https://thedeepstatemusic.wordpress.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCld_mzagSfIiFYN4eVIyE0w

Connect with High Wire:

https://www.vintageleaguemusic.com/high-wire-records

