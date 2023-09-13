Video: Watch Shakira's Video Vanguard Performance at the VMAs

Global megastar, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Shakira received MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award last night.

Shakira took to the stage to perform her biggest hits like "Hips Don't Lie," "Objection (Tango)," Whenever, Wherever," and more.

The 4x “VMAs” winner, who took home her first Moon Person in 2000 for International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North), received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (2x) and the much-coveted “Artist of the Year.”

She and Karol G won “Best Collaboration" this year.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

This year Shakira became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53”, and again a month later with "TQG".

Shakira recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history.

Earlier this year, she broke 14 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” including the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hour, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

Watch the performance here:



