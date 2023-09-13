Video: Watch Shakira's Video Vanguard Performance at the VMAs

She and Karol G also won “Best Collaboration" this year.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Global megastar, GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner Shakira received MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award last night.

Shakira took to the stage to perform her biggest hits like "Hips Don't Lie," "Objection (Tango)," Whenever, Wherever," and more.

The 4x “VMAs” winner, who took home her first Moon Person in 2000 for International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North), received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (2x) and the much-coveted “Artist of the Year.”

She and Karol G won “Best Collaboration" this year.

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess.  She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

This year Shakira became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53”, and again a month later with "TQG".

Shakira recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history.

Earlier this year, she broke 14 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” including the  most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hour, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director  Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

Watch the performance here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform Penthouse at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'Penthouse' at the VMAs

Multi-platinum country superstar Kelsea Ballerini spent her 30th birthday at the VMAs to perform 'Penthoouse' off her 'Rolling Up The Welcome Mat' EP. She just wrapped three sold out legs of her headlining tour and a successful trio of coast-to-coast fan screenings for the EPs short film, which she wrote and co-directed. Watch the video!

2
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform Too Well & Pretty Girls at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Too Well' & 'Pretty Girls' at the VMAs

Reneé Rapp took over the Extended Play Stage at the VMAs to perform her hit singles 'Too Well' and 'Pretty Girls.' Rapp made her Broadway debut playing Regina George in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls, briefly opposite her fellow VMAs nominee Sabrina Carpenter. She reprises the role in the film adaptation of the musical. Watch the video!

3
Video: Watch Doja Cat Perform New Music at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Doja Cat Perform New Music at the VMAs

Doja Cat appeared at the VMAs last night to perform her new singles 'Attention,' 'Paint the Town Red,' and 'Demons.' The 4x “VMAs” and  GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar made her MTV return following her memorable hosting and mesmerizing gravity-defying performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” in 2021. Watch the video!

4
Video: Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform Bongos at the VMAs Photo
Video: Watch Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Perform 'Bongos' at the VMAs

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the VMAs stage to perform their just-released single “Bongos” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center. In 2021, the pair received a notable 5x “VMAs” nominations for their unforgettable hit single “WAP” including “Song of the Summer,” “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” and more. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Watch Nicki Minaj Perform a New Song at the VMAs Video
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform a New Song at the VMAs
Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'Penthouse' at the VMAs Video
Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'Penthouse' at the VMAs
Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Too Well' & 'Pretty Girls' at the VMAs Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Perform 'Too Well' & 'Pretty Girls' at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
ALADDIN