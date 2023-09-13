Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'vampire' & 'get him back!' at the VMAs

The songs are off her latest album, "GUTS."

Sep. 13, 2023

Last night, Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage at MTV's Video Music Awards to perform her #1 single, "vampire," and her new single, "get him back!," off her latest album, "GUTS."

Rodrigo's performance included crashing lights and fallen curtains at the climax of "vampire," resulting in a fake stagehand rushing her off the stage, psyching out the audience before she returned to perform "get him back!" to finish out the segment.

Rodrigo made a splash during her 2021 “VMAs” debut with a rousing performance of  “good 4 u,”.

Also in 2021, as a first-time nominee, the former MTV PUSH Artist tied for the most Moon Persons with 3 award wins for “Best New Artist,” “Push Artist” and “Song of the Year.”

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return tomorrow with her new album GUTS.

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – as did SOUR hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart.  

“Vampire”, currently No. 1 at Top 40 Radio,  reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade. 

The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. Also a global smash, “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. 

Her previous album, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30. 

Watch the performance here:






