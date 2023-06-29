Video: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Official Music Video for 'Spellbinding'

The video comes ahead of their highly anticipated North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR.

Jun. 29, 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins shared the official music video for ‘Spellbinding,’ taken from their critically acclaimed trilogy albumATUM.

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM, created by front man and founder Billy Corgan.

Speaking on the making of this video, Kerslake shares: “We adopted a virtual production model for the Spellbinding video, creating it entirely in the gaming engine; unreal, with digital avatars moving through fantastical worlds that play a key role in the ATUM storyline. Billy and I share an interest in the fusion of old-world elements with state of the art technology, and all the stars aligned on this video to break new ground.”

Both Corgan and Kerslake discussed the inspiration and making of the video following its global premiere on the band’s YouTube today. 

Today’s video comes ahead of their highly anticipated North American THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR, which starts at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on July 28.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE TOUR has already sold-out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this year, and is set to expand to more countries in the future. For more details go here.

This spring, The Smashing Pumpkins released their latest album, ATUM. The sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God, ATUM features 33-tracks in 3 acts and was written and produced by Corgan over the past 4 years.

In other news, Corgan’s popular podcast series Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-heard ATUM insight, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history.

Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks.

Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new—and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award.

Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], platinum Adore [1998], and gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN.

Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s eleventh full-length and latest double album, CYR. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins are currently working on new music. More details to come.

THE WORLD IS A VAMPIRE - NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV
07/30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV
08/01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*
08/03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA* 
08/05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA* 
08/06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR* 
08/07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA* 
08/09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA* 
08/10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA* 
08/11 - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**
08/13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^ 
08/15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^ 
08/16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^ 
08/17 – The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^ 
08/19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^ 
08/20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^ 
08/22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^ 
08/24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^ 
08/25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^ 
08/30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^ 
08/31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^ 
09/02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^ 
09/03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^
09/05 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
09/06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^
09/08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^ 
09/09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^ 
^ w/ Interpol & Rival Sons
* w/ Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons
**w/ Stone Temple Pilots
^^ w/ Interpol



