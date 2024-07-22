Video: Slightly Stoopid Share 'Got Me On The Run' Video; 'Slightly Dirty Summer Tour' Underway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slightly Stoopid are currently touring the U.S. as part of the Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, and have returned with the video for their new single, “Got Me On The Run,” directed and filmed on location at the iconic Windansea Beach in San Diego by John DeTemple, Sam Scarce, Greg Browning and James Lathos (Small Axe Films). The clip features friends/collaborators Miles Doughty (Slightly Stoopid), Scott Woodruff (Stick Figure), Kaleo Wassaman (Pepper) and the stunning Instagram model/influencer Kara Del Toro. The song is out now on Stoopid Records.

Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid says, "Stoked to work with our brothers Stick Figure and Pepper on a song about the power of love bringing harmony to the universe and beyond...love brings us all together!"

Speaking on the current tour, Slightly Stoopid’s Miles Doughty says “Slightly Dirty Summer 2024 is gonna be nuts! It's been a minute since we did a full summer tour with our brothers the Dirty Heads and we are excited to get this party started. Joining us in the madness will be our boys Common Kings and The Elovaters taking the vibes to a new level! Looking forward to playing some new songs all summer while hitting new venues and some cities we have never played!”

“So happy to be back out on the road with our boys! Every time we get together it's nothing but good times and I expect nothing less this summer!" says Dirty Heads’ Duddy B.

Slightly Stoopid Tour Dates:

Thu Jul 25 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #*+

Fri Jul 26 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #*+

Sat Jul 27 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion #*+

Sun Jul 28 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium #*+

Thu Aug 01 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place #*+

Fri Aug 02 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #*+

Sat Aug 03 — Clearwater, FL — The BayCare Sound #*+

Sun Aug 04 — Gautier, MS — The Sound #*+

Thu Aug 08 — Dillon, CO — Dillon Amphitheater *&

Fri Aug 09 — Vail, CO — Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *&

Sat Aug 10 — Morrison, CO — Red Rocks Amphitheatre *&

Thu Aug 15 — West Valley City, UT — Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre #*+

Fri Aug 16 — Nampa, ID — Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #*+

Sat Aug 17 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 18 — Bend, OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater #*+

Thu Aug 22 – Redding, CA – Redding Civic Auditorium Lawn #*+

Fri Aug 23 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre #+

Sat Aug 24 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

Sun Aug 25 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #*+

Thu Aug 29 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater #^

Fri Aug 30 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #^

Sat Aug 31 — Ridgedale, MO — Thunder Ridge Nature Arena #^

Sun Sep 1 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Zoo Amphitheatre #^

Fri Oct 4 — Murphys, CA — Ironstone Amphitheater %

Sat Oct 5 — Las Vegas, NV — Reggae Rise Up

Sun Oct 6 — Santa Barbara, CA — Santa Barbara Bowl %

Wed Dec 11 - Sun Dec 15 — Riviera Maya, MX — Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

# With Dirty Heads

* With Common Kings

+ With The Elovaters

& With Fortunate Youth

^ With Hirie + The Expendables

% With Tribal Seeds and Fortunate Youth

Photo Credit: Keith Zacharski

