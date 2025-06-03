Video: Singer Chrissy Spratt Taps SUNSET BLVD. Actor to Direct 'In Too Deep' Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last week, rising pop/R&B singer Chrissy Spratt shared the music video for "In Too Deep," the bubbling lead single from her forthcoming debut EP slated for release this summer through the newly formed, Canada-based music company Hi-Way Entertainment.

The "In Too Deep" video was directed by actor/singer Pierre Marais with choreography by Justice Moore (Tyla, Doja Cat, Hamilton on Broadway), featuring Chrissy in a stark, intimate setting reflecting the personal and introspective tone of the track, which was produced by Grammy-winning, Miami-based producer Daramola.

"For the music video, I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone," Chrissy Spratt says. "I've never really danced in my videos so I thought this would be a good way to show a different side of me. I did a lot of research to try and find the perfect choreographer and came across Justice Moore on Instagram. She understood my vision and introduced me to Pierre Marais, who shot and edited the video. All three of us working together as a team felt effortless." Marais and Moore are currently working together nightly in the critically-acclaimed Broadway revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd, which was recently nominated for seven Tony Awards.

Hailing from Ottawa, Canada's capital city, Chrissy Spratt's sound mixes chilled-out pop R&B sensibilities with the throbbing rhythms of amapiano and other contemporary dance sounds. First coming to fame on Instagram and TikTok, she built her audience by flawlessly performing on-demand covers by request from fans. These dynamic covers, spanning pop, R&B, afrobeats, and Latin music, among other genres, have been crucial in growing her diverse audience, which now numbers over 5.5 million followers across social platforms (including 4.1 million on TikTok).

Chrissy's covers of afrobeats songs like Kizz Daniel's "Cough (Odo)" and Ckay's "Love Nwantiti" have been particularly well embraced in Nigeria and across West Africa, with legions of fans-including afrobeats giants Kizz Daniel, Davido, Stonebwoy, and Tiwa Savage-wowed by her masterful ability to capture the intricacies of regional languages and dialects.

Now focused on original music, Chrissy Spratt tapped Daramola-the Nigerian artist turned Miami-based multi-genre hitmaker behind current Billboard Latin Pop airplay #1 single "Imaginate" by Danny Ocean and Kapo-to build the atmospheric, confessional sound of "In Too Deep."

In addition to Daramola, Spratt's as-yet-untitled forthcoming EP features contributions from producers including Canada-based afrobeats star Nonso Amadi; Tejiri, the Grammy-winning producer behind Tems' "Higher" (a track sampled by Future and Drake's "Wait For U"); and Canadian artist/producers and songwriting team Coleman Hell and La+ch.

For her debut project, Chrissy has teamed with Hi-Way 89 Entertainment, the newly-formed music company helmed by Canadian-Nigerian music executives Ikenna Nwagboso and Camillo Doregos. Nwagboso co-founded the groundbreaking African music company emPawa Africa in 2018, serving as its global head of label services and partnerships until stepping down in January of this year. Working alongside founder and CEO Oluwatosin Ajibade, a/k/a Mr Eazi, he oversaw the signing and development of artists including GuiltyBeatz, Joeboy, Fave, King Promise, Minz, Xenia Manasseh, Nandy, Tekno and Nezsa.

Doregos is the founder of DC Talent Agency, the talent management company behind Nigerian music stars Pheelz and Kah-Lo as well as a booking agency known for securing festival appearances, live shows, brand deals and gigs for talents like Rema, Fireboy DML, Wizkid, Omah Lay, Davido, Moliy and Uncle Waffles. Alongside Chrissy Spratt, Hi-Way 89 Entertainment's first round of signings includes South Africa's Chelsea Sloan and Nigeria's Siraheem.

