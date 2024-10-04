Video: Sabrina Carpenter Performs 'Espresso' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pop star Sabrina Carpenter appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday, amid her Short n' Sweet tour. She took the stage to perform her hit single Espresso, for which she earned her first Billboard top 10 hit.

The track is featured on her latest album alongside Please Please Please, Taste, Slim Pickins, and 8 other new songs. Carpenter wrote the album with Amy Allen, Julia Michaels, and Steph Jones, along with John Ryan, Julian Bunetta, and Jack Antonoff, who also produced the album.

Short n’ Sweet is Sabrina’s most personal album yet penning 12 tracks that are undeniably relatable and honest, crafting a uniquely diverse yet remarkably cohesive work of art. Watch the performance now!

About Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds across the United States and internationally. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom through starring roles on television and film.

Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020.

In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. Carpenter then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Most recently, she co-starred in the thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Sabrina’s growing musical catalog encompasses multiple gold singles and acclaimed album releases. She is signed to Island Records, where she recently released a multitude of hit singles: “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping,” “Fast Times,” “Vicious,” and “Nonsense.” She debuted her acclaimed fifth studio album, emails i can’t send, which appeared on many “Best Of 2022” lists including Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

