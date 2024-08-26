Video: SYML Debuts New Song 'Please Slow Down'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known for sharing honest, emotional, and personal stories through his songwriting, Seattle-based singer, songwriter, producer, and Dad, SYML, returns with a new anthem, “Please Slow Down.” Brian Fennell explains, “I say the words ‘please slow down’ to my kids at least once a day, and even though we try to put walls up to keep them safe, they are wild and will eventually experience life on their own terms. The cliche idea of time passing too fast is a familiar one, especially around parenting kids, and this song is as much for me as it is them.”

The heartfelt song was written about his experiences in parenthood and the feelings that come with trying to balance a career with family. The official video was captured by his two older kids, Finlay (age 9) and Josie (age 7). The end result has the warm nostalgic feel of an old home movie and features an intimate look into SYML’s family life, including their dog Maggie.

This week, SYML joins British singer-songwriter Passenger on his North American tour, which started last night at Massey Hall in Toronto and includes stops in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more before wrapping on September 10th at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. Next, SYML will debut a new show with an orchestra at Benaroya Hall on October 25th. Performing with the Seattle Symphony, the orchestra will be led by Melbourne-based conductor Nicholas Buc. Tickets are on-sale now. A full list of dates can be found below.

SYML TOUR DATES:

8/22 Toronto, ON Massey Hall *

8/24 Montreal, QB Olympia *

8/25 Boston, MA House of Blues *

8/27 New York, NY The Beacon *

8/29 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre *

8/30 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium *

9/4 Denver, CO The Ogden *

9/6 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern *

9/7 Oakland, CA The Fox Theatre *

9/9 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom *

9/10 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre *

9/15 Victoria, BC Rifflandia Festival

10/25 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

*supporting Passenger

ABOUT SYML:

With over three billion lifetime streams, SYML—Welsh for “simple”—makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist. This May marked the fifth anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which included the platinum-selling song “Where’s My Love” and the Gold Record fan favorite, “Girl,” and one year since his sophomore album, The Day My Father Died, which was recorded and produced with fellow Seattle-native Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes) and features Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Lucius, Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, and Charlotte Lawrence. In the last year, he was also featured on Lana Del Rey’s song, “Paris, TX,” from her Grammy-nominated album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and realized several other notable collaborations including UK-electronic artist George Fitzgerald, Latin Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Elsa Y Elmar. In February 2024, he launched his imprint, FIN. Recordings, a new venture in collaboration with his label, Nettwerk Music Group, and management team, Good Harbor Music.

