Video: Role Model Drops Duet Version of 'The Longest Goodbye' with Laufey

Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) has shared the official video for “The Longest Goodbye” (feat. Laufey). Directed by Neema Sadeghi, the black and white video leans into the song’s nostalgic vibe while reimagining it as a duet with GRAMMY® winner Laufey, accompanied by a band playing vintage instruments. The original solo version of the song appeared on Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), the deluxe edition of his new album, which was released earlier this year by Interscope Records.

On Friday, August 29, Role Model will perform in New York City as part of the Citi Concert Series on “TODAY.” Once again, he’ll join Gracie Adams on the road, performing as special guest on select dates of her summer tour, including her sold-out, two-night stand at NYC’s Madison Square Garden (July 28 and 29). Tucker will also play numerous festivals, including Lollapalooza Chicago, Outside Lands, Austin City Limits and more. Tickets are available HERE. The second leg of his world tour, No Place Like Tour (The Longest Goodbye), which has already sold out, will kick off at London’s Eventim Apollo on November 4. See below for itinerary.

Combined global streams of Kansas Anymore quickly surpassed 139 million and over 90,000 tickets to the No Place Like Tour were snapped up around the globe. The deluxe edition, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), features four additional songs, including the viral hit “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which Tucker recently performed live from Vevo Studios.

Role Model Tour Dates

North America

7/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – supporting Gracie Abrams – SOLD OUT

7/29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – supporting Gracie Abrams – SOLD OUT

7/31 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/1 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

8/2 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival

8/8-10 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

8/9 – Aspen, CO – Up In The Sky Music Festival

8/26 – Mexico City, CDMX – Pepsi Center WTC – supporting Gracie Abrams

8/27 – Mexico City, CDMX – Pepsi Center WTC – supporting Gracie Abrams

9/28 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

10/3-5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/5 – Toronto, ON – All Things Go Festival

10/10-12 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

UK/European Headline Shows

11/4 – London UK @ Eventim Apollo – SOLD OUT

11/6 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo – SOLD OUT

11/8 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy – SOLD OUT

11/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppadum – SOLD OUT

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle – SOLD OUT

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon – SOLD OUT

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon – SOLD OUT

About Role Model

Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) first made waves with his 2022 debut album Rx. With his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, he worked alongside Noah Conrad, Ian Fitchuk, Scott Harris, and Jonah Shy, on 13 tracks, including viral hit “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which he performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Following the success of his No Place Like Tour, which sold over 90,000 tickets worldwide, he released a deluxe edition, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), featuring four new songs. In addition to his musical accomplishments, Pillsbury is stepping into the world of acting with his debut role in Good Sex, the upcoming Netflix film from Lena Dunham, starring opposite Natalie Portman and Mark Ruffalo.