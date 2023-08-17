Video: Rising R&B Artist Lah Pat Releases 'Kamikaze' Music Video

The music video was directed by AJ Spitz and Christian Vergara.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Buzzing New Orleans-born and Houston-based artist Lah Pat reveals his new music video "Kamikaze" directed by AJ Spitz and Christian Vergara.

“Kamikaze” notably lands on the heels of the remix of his breakout single “Rodeo” featuring Flo Milli. The track earned Pat his first Billboard chart entries, debuting at No. 35 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 1.7 million radio audience impressions.

The first iteration of “Rodeo” exploded as a viral phenomenon on TikTok where its respective dance challenge incited over 900K creates with a staggering 75 million-plus views and 9 million engagements on the platform.

This success has also carried over to DSPs as the song has reeled over 25 million global streams and counting. Lah Pat recently joined Gold-selling R&B songstress Tink on select dates of her Thanks 4 Everything Tour Pt. 2.

Patrick Simmons, more widely known as Lah Pat, continues to defy the odds. His melodic music oozes with Southern charm and an undeniable charisma that sets him apart as a genre-defying artist. Making waves with his “new-age swing music” that marries smooth R&B with hip hop influences, Lah Pat is undoubtably carving out his own path.

Lah Pat was born in New Orleans which is where he spent most of his formative years until relocating to Houston after Hurricane Katrina. While both cities played an integral part in his life and personal development, Pat still considers himself to be a New Orleans native.

After being sentenced to 8 years in prison at only 16 years old, Pat aimed to make the best out of his circumstances and honed in on his artistry, which quickly earned him recognition around Houston. In 2022, Pat released his single “Rodeo”, which reimagines Ginuwine’s iconic 1996 hit “Pony”, and would become a defining point in his career.

A few months after the song’s release, it began to spread like wildfire on TikTok, sparking a viral “Rodeo” dance challenge and racking up hundreds of thousands of creates. Outside of TikTok, “Rodeo” began to buzz in Houston and get radio pickup, as he was already locally recognized for early releases.

On the heels of the success of “Rodeo”, Lah Pat is ready to begin his next chapter. His new single “Kamikaze”, Pat will begin to lay the bricks for his forthcoming project, which will serve as a formal introduction to his unique sound. Pat says that he is “here for the long haul” and only just getting started.

Watch the new music video here:




