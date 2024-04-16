Video: Pillow Queens Embrace Intoxicating Feelings on Punchy 'Heavy Pour' Track

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed Irish indie rock band Pillow Queens is diving into intoxicating feelings with punchy, cathartic track and official video "Heavy Pour" out now ahead of their LP release on Friday, April 19.

The band's triumphant third studio album Name Your Sorrow is due out April 19 and available for pre-order now. This June, Pillow Queens will perform live across the UK and will support Snow Patrol in Limerick, IR on July 12 ahead of their biggest show to date on July 13 at Dublin, Ireland's Iveagh Gardens. Tickets are on sale now for all shows HERE.

Out now, the band share the honest, searing "Heavy Pour," a track that lays the foundation for a story of unshakable conviction in the face of doubt and feeling inadequate. Sonically, lead guitarist and vocalist Cathy McGuinness shares, "It feels like a bit of a bizarre journey or a fever dream." Opening with a 90s grunge vibe, twangy distorted guitars and open strings, it gets progressively heavier before a cathartic release. McGuinness says, "The guitar becomes more palatable in the middle eight, totally contradicting the previous section of discordant chaos. It then falls into a glorious half time with ‘oohs’ to support the instruments, giving a feeling of clarity and resolve before snapping back to the chorus." Lyrically, lead vocalist, guitarist and bassist Pamela Connelly adds, "A lot of the lines in this song could convey the typical sweetness of a love song, but it has brief moments of outside perspectives that cast doubt over the conviction represented. The song tries to show the “heavy pour” as a compulsion that while having moments of joy, ultimately heightens personal insecurities."

The band also touches on gender and common misconceptions with the line, "I want more, but I'm not man enough." Vocalist, guitarist and bassist Sarah Corcoran says talk regarding that line has sparked conversations about gender, particularly the tendency to equate masculinity with bravery. "Intrigued by this dynamic, we wanted to delve into and dissect the idea that one's gender expression is impacted by their perceived level of courage. Spoiler: it’s not. All genders can be courageous and/or scared."

The track's accompanying video, directed by Kate Dolan, is inspired by old silent films like The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari, Faust and Nosferatu. The idea for the video came immediately to Dolan upon hearing the track. Dolan says, "The song felt like a haunting and I felt the video needed to be something quite stylistic. I came up with the idea of the music video being a long lost silent film that has never been seen, a haunted piece of art buried in an attic somewhere. Then, as the band performs the cursed film is purged, burning up. The band are always up for having some fun so the shoot was a lot of fun and we played a lot on set."

The spooky video was aptly shot at Glenmaroon House in Dublin. The Tudor-style Edwardian mansion, dating back to the 1850s and once owned by a member of the Guinness family, exuded an eerie charm perfectly suited for the video's aesthetic.

The band was thrilled to reunite with Dolan and adds, "This video shoot stands out as our favourite one to date. We were excited to make our acting debut as dead people and we think we’ve really pulled it off. The exceptional work of the makeup and costume team, combined with the outstanding efforts of the entire crew made for a wonderful day."

Last month, Pillow Queens shared the guitar-driven, 90s soft rock "Like A Lesson" explores longing for intimacy and a desire for closeness as well as the fears and insecurities that come with sharing one's self. On the raw subject matter, the band says the track dives into, "The notion of finding safety and comfort in the presence of love of limerence is emphasized, contrasting with the paralyzing fear of making mistakes or ruining your life or someone else’s. It delves into the feeling of being a lesson for someone, a side character in someone else’s story." Atwood Magazine raved about the track, writing, "The fire burns bold and bright on Pillow Queens’ “Like a Lesson,” an irresistible eruption of raw passion, desire, insecurity and fear that sees the Irish indie rock band unpacking a familiar, feverish state of unbridled, all-consuming infatuation."

The band's triumphant third full-length album Name Your Sorrow finds the group at their most vulnerable and self-assured as they explore themes of queerness, insecurity, desire and heartbreak as well as the positivity and strength that can grow from pain. Produced by Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, boygenius) at Analogue Catalogue in Northern Ireland, the collection sees the group chart new territory as they give fans an all new, uninhibited look at both their artistry and humanity. With masterful instrumentation and raw lyricism, the quartet immerse listeners in a robust, emotionally-charged sonic world like never before.

Each of the twelve tracks peel back an additional layer of the human condition, from grief to joy and everything in between, culminating in a collective catharsis–a newfound sense of strength and hope in a greater sense of self. With moments of harmony and contradiction, McGuinness calls the album one of intensity, loneliness and love. "It is about stages of love, loss and grief and how they can all exist alongside one another–intertwined, messy, beautiful–how both love and loss can coexist." Tucked away in the quiet Irish countryside, the group bonded deeply, laughing, cooking for each other and playing games which resulted in a safe, supportive environment that allowed each musician to experiment, mess up, and try again. Pillow Queens credit Irish poet Eavan Bolan, English poet John Keats, and British writer C.S. Lewis among their literary inspirations during the writing process, and musically, influences range from Vampire Weekend to Barbra Streisand to Frank Ocean, Tool and Lana Del Rey.

In November 2023, the band shared the first taste of the project with "Suffer," filled with soul-stirring lyrics and a melancholic melody that captures the ache of heartbreak and the struggle to let go. It premiered on Huw Stephens show on BBC 6 and garnered support from Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, DIY Magazine, Dork, Hot Press and more. To coincide with the release, the group played a string of dates around EU and UK throughout the month including a sold out London show and an appearance at Germany's Rolling Stone Beach. This summer, Pillow Queens are set to perform throughout the UK, open for Snow Patrol in Limerick, IE and will play their biggest show yet in Dublin on July 13. See a full list of dates below with tickets on sale now here.

About Pillow Queens

Formed in 2016, Pillow Queens–made up of Pamela Connolly (lead vocals, guitar, bass), Sarah Corcoran (vocals, guitar, bass), Cathy McGuinness (vocals, lead guitar) and Rachel Lyons (vocals, drums)–burst onto the scene with their debut demo EP Calm Girls, leading to a string of UK and Irish dates and festival appearances. The release of their follow up EP State of the State prompted Hot Press to write the band is, "currently lauded by any critic worth their salt." Their debut album In Waiting arrived in 2020 and received praise from The Guardian, who called them “2020’s most exciting indie rockers,” NPR, NME, and The Line of Best Fit, they were named a Band To Watch by Stereogum, received an Irish Album of The Year nomination and made their first U.S. national television appearance remotely on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Taking the world by storm, the band went on to tour North America, UK and Europe, play at SXSW and open for IDLES, Pavement, and later, Phoebe Bridgers in Glasgow. Upon the 2022 release of their sophomore album Leave The Light On, Pitchfork wrote, "Pillow Queens make the kind of noise that tends to flourish live, roared back by the faithful: burnished heartland euphoria, defiant lyricism bolstered by ragged harmonies, lashings of pride, and an unabashed love of crescendos." The Guardian added, "Sonically, the album evokes the work of Americana-influenced alt-rock musicians such as Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten and even the Killers – a sound that is both epically transcendent and comfortingly gritty." DIY Magazine raved about the band's evolution, stating, "'Leave The Light On’ swaps this sense of personal heritage for introspection, pairing delicate self-reflection with sounds far grander than their previous release," and the band once again received an Irish Album Of The Year nomination, as well as made their debut in-person late night TV show appearance, once again on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Now, in 2024, fueled by an elevated sound and unflinching honesty, Pillow Queens are prepared to ascend to new heights.

With mesmerizing guitar riffs and hypnotizing harmonies, the stirring, resonant "Heavy Pour" out now explores the fleeting moments of beauty, love and joy mixed with the inevitable flares of insecurity and fear. The third studio album by Pillow Queens, Name Your Sorrow, is due out this Friday, April 19 and available for pre-order now. Experience Pillow Queens live across the UK this June, opening for Snow Patrol in July and later, at their biggest show to date at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on July 13 with tickets on sale now here. Stay tuned for much more to come from Pillow Queens via Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Name Your Sorrow (LP) Tracklist

February 8th Suffer Like A Lesson Blew Up The World Friend Of Mine The Bar's Closed Gone So Kind Heavy Pour One Night Love II Notes On Worth

Photo Credit: Martyna Bannister