Video: Oracle Sisters Share New Video for 'Ruby On The Run'

Oracle Sisters release a new video for “Ruby On The Run,” drawn from their acclaimed debut album Hydranism out now via indie label 22TWENTY. The video comes just before their upcoming headline run of dates in North America, beginning in two weeks.

“Ruby On The Run” showcases Oracle Sisters’ now trademark penchant for gorgeously cinematic music videos - shot on location in Morocco. The track prominently features drummer Julia’s stunning vocals, underpinned by Latin rhythms and lush strings, it truly highlights the band’s formidability across multiple genres and styles.

Directed by Jade de Brito Lopes, the video, set in the alleyways of Marrakesh stars Lewis and Chris as two detectives hot on the trail of a golden suitcase which is in the possession of ‘Ruby’ - played by Julia.

“Ruby On The Run” is the final video for the band’s Hydranism era - which will be seen off with the band’s first US Headline Tour commencing, in September. After this they will be retreating to start work on their highly anticipated follow up album.

At the tail end of 2020, Oracle Sisters decamped to the island of Hydra, Greece to write and record their debut album, Hydranism. Recorded over the course of two months, the acclaimed 11-track album reflects a world suspended in time between the future and the past, and embraces larger than life ballads, intimate folk songs and table thumping rousers spun with the silk of poetic reveries.

Having released two critically acclaimed EPs in Paris I and Paris II in 2020 and 2021 respectively, Hydranism has been years in the making, merging the band’s influences of folk, rock, jazz and blues.

The band’s sprawling epic of an album opener “Tramp Like You” was praised by the likes of DORK, DIY, CLASH, The New Cue and more as well as earning widespread global radio airplay from the likes of BBC Radio 6 Music (Cerys Matthews, Apple Radio (Matt Wilkinson), KCRW (Morning Becomes Eclectic), Belgium’s Radio 1, France’s FIP (where they were album of the month), and college radio across the USA. The band’s music has been used in campaigns by the likes of Ralph Lauren, Michelob, Victoria’s Secret, and Patagonia.

Oracle Sisters make music that is at once melodic, poetic, and visionary. Working with the lightning speed afforded by the simplicity of a piano and a guitar, they construct complexity through their lyrics which stem from observations of everyday life to the broader planes of symbolism.

Their melodies, intertwined with harmony, always strive to uplift and surprise in the spirit of a great pop song coupled with the depth and feeling of a timeless folk song. For Hydranism, Oracle Sisters enlisted an elite collection of talent to help them create their distinct sonic vision, including Grammy Award Winning Mixer Noah Georgeson (Marlon Williams, Cate Le Bon, The Strokes), Maxime Kosinetz (Papooz, Cola Boyy) and Philip Shaw Bova (Andy Shauf, Feist).

ORACLE SISTERS LIVE DATES 2023

01 Sep - Into The Great Wide Open - Vlieland, NL

02 Sep - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

13 Sep - Bar Le Ritz - Montreal, QC

14 Sep – Garrison - Toronto, ON

16 Sep - The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls, Millvale - PA

17 Sep - DC9 - Washington, DC

19 Sep - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

22 Sep - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

23 Sep – Schubas - Chicago, IL

25 Sep - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA

26 Sep - The Jack London Revue - Portland, OR

28 Sep - Popscene/Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

29 Sep - The Roxy Theatre - Los Angeles, CA