Video: Molly Tuttle Performs 'That’s Gonna Leave a Mark' on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

This past weekend, GRAMMY Award winner Molly Tuttle appeared on CBS Saturday Morning, where she and her band performed “That’s Gonna Leave a Mark,” the single from her forthcoming album So Long Little Miss Sunshine. Check out the performance here!

So Long Little Miss Sunshine will be released on August 15, 2025 via Nonesuch Records. Recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce (Orville Peck, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson), it will mark the fifth full album from the singer, songwriter, and guitarist. The LP marks a sonic departure from her recent work and Tuttle explains, “I’ve been wanting to make this record for such a long time. Part of me was scared to do such a big departure, and that went into the album title.” Eventually, she decided, “‘You know what? I’m just not going to care what people think. I’m going to do what I want.”

“That’s Gonna Leave A Mark” is Tuttle’s most successful radio track to date, currently sitting at #2 on the Americana Radio chart. Last week, it also made its debut on the AAA Radio Chart and remains on the chart this week at 27*-22* (+26).

Tour Dates:

7/19 – Caramoor American Roots Music Festival – Katonah, NY

7/25 – RockyGrass Festival weekend Golden Highway – Lyons, CO

8/1-2 – Wildlands Festival – Big Sky, MT

8/8 – The Amphitheater at Canyons Village – Park City, UT

8/9 – Knitting Factory – Boise, ID

8/10 – Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival – Alta, WY

8/14 – The Burl - Outdoors – Lexington, KY

8/15 – State Theatre – State College, PA

8/16 – Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots – Manchester Center, VT

8/17 – Point of the Bluff Vineyards – Hammondsport, NY

8/21 – The Ramkat – Winston-Salem, NC

8/22 – Georgia Mountain Fair – Hiawassee, GA

8/23 – Marcus King Family Reunion – North Charleston, SC

8/30 – Rhythm & Roots Festival – Charlestown, RI

9/10 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

9/11 – Masonic Cathedral Theatre – Detroit, MI

9/12 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

9/13 – Carnegie Homestead Music Hall – Pittsburgh, PA

9/15 – Opera House – Toronto, ON

9/17 – Royale – Boston, MA

9/18 – Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY

9/20 – XPoNential Music Festival – Philadelphia, PA

9/23 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell, VA

9/25 – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre – Wilmington, NC

9/26 – Cat's Cradle – Carrboro, NC

9/27 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

9/28 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN

9/30 – Victory North – Savannah, GA

10/1 – The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

10/2 – Capitol Theatre – Clearwater, FL

10/3 – Moon Crush (Avett Brothers) – Miramar Beach, FL

10/4 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

10/10 – The Hawthorn – St. Louis, MO

10/11 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

10/12 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

10/14 – The ELM – Bozeman, MT

10/16 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

10/17 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/18 – Holly Theater – Medford, OR

10/19 – Cascade Theatre – Redding, CA

10/25 – Ogden Theater – Denver, CO

11/2 – Suwannee Hulaween – Live Oak, FL

11/12 – Poplar Hall – Appleton, WI

11/13 – Grand Theater – Wausau, WI

11/14 – Varsity Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

11/15 – Stoughton Opera House – Stoughton, WI

11/16 – Englert Theater – Iowa City, IA

11/18 – Castle Theatre – Bloomington, IL

11/20 – Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

11/21 – Memorial Hall – Cincinnati, OH

11/22 – Athenaeum Theatre – Columbus, OH

11/23 – TBD – Roanoke, VA

12/3 – Antone’s – Austin, TX

12/5 – Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ

12/6 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

12/7 – Arlington Theater – Santa Barbara, CA

12/10 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

12/11 – The Fonda – Los Angeles, CA

12/12 – Tower Theatre – Fresno, CA

12/13 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA