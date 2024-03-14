Video: Mitch Rowland & Ben Harper Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed California & UK-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland released his fantastic debut album Come June via Erskine Records/Giant Music at the end of 2023 to critical acclaim and is currently on his first-ever headline tour.

Last night, Mitch Rowland performed “All The Way Back” from Come June on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Including special guest Ben Harper, Rowland performed alongside his band, comprised of producer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith), bassist Jerry Borgé (Ziggy Marley, Jonathan Wilson, Jackson Browne), engineer and musician Matt Schuessler (Kurt Vile, Cat Power), bandmate and wife Sarah Jones (Harry Styles).

Rowland is on tour throughout North America, playing a sold-out show at Irving Plaza tonight, with many more dates sold out. Get your tickets to the remaining dates HERE.

Rowland found himself working at a pizza joint when he was given the opportunity to write with Harry Styles for his self-titled debut. That led to the two being long-term collaborators, yielding hits like “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” a place for Rowland in Styles' touring band, and the distinction of being the first artist signed to Styles' label, Erskine.

“Here Comes The Comeback” was originally written by Rowland for Harry Styles' Harry's House, but Rowland ultimately kept the song for Come June. The studio recording features backing vocals from Styles himself.

As the first signing to Harry Styles' record label, Mitch Rowland debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Alternative New Artist Albums, Top New Artist Albums and Billboard Folk/Americana Charts, and Top 20 on the Billboard Emerging Artist, Current Alternative Albums, Current Rock Albums Charts, and more.

Tour Dates

3/14/2024 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ** SOLD OUT **

3/15/2024 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

3/17/2024 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

3/18/2024 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

3/19/2024 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/21/2024 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

3/22/2024 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Photo Credit: Maria Rojas