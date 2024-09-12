Video: Megan Thee Stallion Performs Medley at The VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3x GRAMMY®-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion hosted the 2024 “VMAs” LIVE on Wednesday, September 11th at 8PM ET/PT from New York’s UBS Arena. Also at the awards ceremony, she performed a medley of songs including "BOA," "HISS," "B.A.S.", "Mamushi," and more. Watch it now!

Stallion continues to be an unstoppable force with her latest album, MEGAN (available to stream HERE) and includes collaborations with Victoria Monet, GloRilla, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and Yuki Chiba.

Most recently, Stallion released the new music video for her single “MAMUSHI.” The song emerged as a global hit from her album, considering it has generated over 150 million global streams (and counting) and the song also recently reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart in Japan.

Earlier this year, the Houston native earned her third, Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 with the release of her dynamic song “HISS,” which follows her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. It also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

The 2x “VMAs” winner is up for 5 nominations this year, including “Best Collaboration” with tourmate GloRilla and “Best Hip Hop,” the same category she last won in 2020 for her chart-topper “Savage.”

Her first MTV Moon Person was in 2019 for “Best Power Anthem,” scoring a win as a first-time nominee for her smash “Hot Girl Summer.”

Stallion has previously hosted Saturday Night Live, served as co-host for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made history as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. She was also named as TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.

Photo credit: Mahaneela

