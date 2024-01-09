Video: Longwave Share New Video For 'Tidal Wave'

The acclaimed New York band Longwave shares a brand-new music video for the key track “Tidal Wave” off of their breakthrough album The Strangest Things. The new video for the song celebrates the 20th anniversary of the album's release.

“The new video was shot on tour in the UK and Europe, 2002-2003. Our friend Jason Oliva came out with us and filmed everything, and at the time it seemed quite excessive to be filming a tour. The quality of the early digital video is untouched, it looks like... 2002.

Our friend Bill Moldt edited it together and if you watch... that's what it FELT like to be a New York band on tour in Europe at the height of “the New York ROCK renaissance.” I remember laughing a lot with each other, just being kids. It was beautiful," said Steve Schiltz, frontman/founder.

The Strangest Things is set to be reissued on January 26. Fans can preorder the limited-edition red vinyl now here including signed versions while supplies last.

The Strangest Things was produced by Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, Weezer) at his studio in Fredonia, New York & released by RCA in 2003. The 12-track record features the band's seminal singles “Wake Me When It's Over” and “Tidal Wave.”

To mark the occasion, Longwave will return to NYC to headline Bowery Ballroom the night after its release on January 27, 2024. They will play the new record in full.

Tickets are on sale now at boweryballroom.com.