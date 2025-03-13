Video: Kip Moore Performs 'Solitary Tracks' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed new album Solitary Tracks, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore made an appearance this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a stirring performance of the record’s title song “Solitary Tracks.” Watch it here.

Out now through Virgin Music Group, Solitary Tracks debuted as the Top Selling Current Country Album and the Second Best Selling Independent Current Album according to Luminate. It reached the Top 10 on Spotify Albums of the Week in the US, earning over 2.5 million streams in the first week and over 9 million streams across the full record. Moore also recently surpassed one billion streams on Pandora, becoming the latest member of the platform’s Billionaires Club.

His sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks is Moore’s biggest and most ambitious record to date, featuring 23 songs split over four sides. Highlights include the “swaggering” (Billboard) “Bad Spot,” The Clash-meets-The Ramones inspired “Around You,” the “powerful guitar-driven anthem” (Country Now) “Live Here to Work,” the “gritty, rough, and rowdy” (Whiskey Riff) “Learning As I Go,” as well as the “heartfelt anthem” (All Country News) “Flowers in December” and the slow-burning track “Wildfire.” Upon the album’s release, Moore also shared the official video for “Solitary Tracks,” a stirring vignette that follows an aspiring singer embodying the song’s exploration of a born-outsider’s drive that rises into a cathartic roots-rock anthem.

This spring, Moore will kick off his Solitary Tracks World Tour, which will take him across Canada, Europe, and the UK. It’ll be followed by a run of US tour dates over the summer with Billy Currington. Tickets and select VIP packages are on sale now and can be purchased on his website.

Tour Dates:

04/04 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/05 - Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

04/06 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

04/10 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre

04/11 - Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Dance Hall

04/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

04/15 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent Casino/Club Regent Event Centre

04/17 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ The Machine Shop

04/18 - Sudbury, ON @ The Grand

04/19 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

04/24 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/25 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

05/17 - Stockholm, SW @ Nalen

05/18 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/21 - Hamburg, DE @ Docks

05/23 - Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/24 - Stuttgart, DE @ Im Wizemann - Halle

05/25 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

05/28 - Tilburg, NL @ 13

05/30 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

05/31 - Leeds, UK @ Academy

06/01 - Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena

06/04 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

06/05 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

06/07 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

06/08 - Manchester, UK @ Apollo

06/27 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

06/28 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater*

07/10 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*

07/11 - Ben, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

07/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

07/19 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

07/25 - Roanoke, VA @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater*

07/26 - Doswell, VA @ Servpro Pavilion*

08/01 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

08/02 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

09/05 - Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre*

09/06 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

09/12 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion*

09/13 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater*

09/19 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

09/20 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion*

* with Billy Currington

ABOUT KIP MOORE:

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe, which resulted in his recently awarded 2024 CMA International Artist Achievement Award. With the release of his new album Solitary Tracks, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide.

Comments