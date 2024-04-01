Video: Kendrick Lamar Co-Signed Devin Mailk Rocks a “CANADIAN TUX” in New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Devin Malik has been a behind-the-scenes weapon for many of the industry’s hottest names and likely a lot of your faves, even earning a recent co-sign from Kendrick Lamar! The SoCal native displayed his talent with appearances as a producer and rapper on ScHoolboy Q’s new acclaimed BLUE LIPS album. He produced and rapped on "Love Birds” and spit fire on the first verse of album highlight "Back n Love." Behind the scenes, Devin contributed his production talents to highlights like "Nunu," "oHio" and closing track "Smile."

Now Devin is stepping into the limelight with his own new single, rocking the denim on denim “CANADIAN TUX.” Over the F1LTHY (Working On Dying)-produced speaker-rattling 808s and sinister synth waves, he flexes about keeping himself and his wardrobe consistent while he cycles through girlfriends and seasons. From shifting color palettes and senior citizen skateboarders, the video highlights eccentric elements as Devin brings the ice cold climate of the Great White North to sunny Southern California. Def feeling like a new mosh pit anthem.

Devin is working on his own project, which he’ll be dropping in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for much more from him as he makes 2024 his own!